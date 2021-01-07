Listen To This: Shaking Ass!

This song is painfully short – at just a little over two minutes – and incredibly fun!

Ambjaay‘s Uno is a rap song that celebrates Mexican culture, both lyrically and sonically.

The song reminds us of the Guaracha sound popularized by Perezcious faves 3Ball MTY!

The kids have loved this song for a while. Us oldies are late to the party. But we showed up and are here to have a good time!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Ambjayy!