OMG! Scott Disick Spent HOW MUCH On Another Extravagant Birthday Gift For Amelia Hamlin?!

DAYUM!

Don’t think Scott Disick is truly serious about Amelia Gray Hamlin?! Well, the price tag on this new gift might have you rethinking that! On Wednesday, People confirmed the KUWTK alum purchased a signed Helmut Newton print worth $57,500 for his 20-year-old girlfriend!! That’s a lotta dough for a birthday gift!

Titled “Saddle II,” the print is considered to be one of the photographer’s most provocative pieces. It shows off a model in tights and a blazer as she sits on a straddle resting on an armchair. The black-and-white photo was made for a 1976 edition of Paris’ Vogue Hommes magazine, so we can see why the fashionista may have had her heart set on that vintage gift! See it for yourself HERE!

Disick didn’t just shell out some cold, hard cash to pay for the present, either. Instead, he reportedly bought the special picture from ArtLife Gallery’s pop-up in Miami using EthereumPay‘s $EPAY Cryptocurrency. Fancy!

As we reported, to celebrate her big day over the weekend, Hamlin and the 38-year-old were spotted partying around the beach locale. In her Instagram Stories, the youngest daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin showed off her outfit of the day (a gold crop top and miniskirt), as well as snapshots of her time with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex!

From holding hands to kissing, it looked like the evening couldn’t have gone better! Scott even gifted the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum a gorgeous cross necklace, which had the actress weeping as he put it around her neck! Ch-ch-check out the moment caught on camera (below)!

WOWZA! And yet he still felt the need to spend over $50k on ANOTHER gift! That one looks pretty expensive as it is!

Perhaps birthdays are just this couple’s thing? A month prior, Amelia was doting on her beau for his big day, though we can’t say she valued him quite as high. Rather than buy him multiple over-the-top presents in May, the Harry Loves Lisa star took to IG to share a special tribute to the Talentless founder, uploading a series of cute photos while writing:

“happy birthday my love. you light up my life and make my world better. i can’t imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet. i’m so lucky. i’m so blessed to have met you. i love you.”

Well, that and a Harley-Davidson bike!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Can you believe Scott’s already buying such lavish gifts for his girlfriend? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram]