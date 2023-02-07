Got A Tip?

America's Got Talent Magician Scott Alexander Dies On Cruise Ship

Scott Alexander has unfortunately passed away.

The famed magician, who gained popularity after appearing on Season 6 of America’s Got Talent, tragically died on a cruise ship over the weekend. His wife, Jenny Alexander, confirmed the sad news, writing in a Monday Instagram post: 

“I lost my husband yesterday. My kids lost their father. He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us. We are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers.”

See (below):

So, so sad. He was just 52 years old.

Jenny memorably appeared as Scott’s assistant during his 2011 run on the reality show, which you can see a clip reel from (below): 

Our hearts are with the Alexander family during this unimaginable time. Rest in peace to an amazing talent indeed.

[Images via Jenny Alexander/Instagram & NBC/YouTube]

Feb 07, 2023 12:18pm PDT

