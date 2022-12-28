Wendy Williams Says She’s 'Happy To Be Here' Following Rehab Stay In Rare Personal Video Message!

Wendy Williams is BACK! Are You Ready??

The former shock jock we have all come to know and love for her daytime TV diva antics has a rare message for fans two months after her stay in a wellness facility.

The 58-year-old took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to get in on the holiday cheer and provide an update of where she’s currently at… But mostly to remind us all of her upcoming podcast, The Wendy Experience. In a festive clip titled, “It is the most wonderful time of year.. shop all your favorite Wendy gear,” she excitedly expressed:

“Hey, happy holidays! Tis the season for the winter! Listen, don’t forget to check out your favorite Wendy Experience merchandise. I don’t know what else you’re doing. I’m just happy to be here, and to be, well… Happy to be here.”

The former daytime tv host urged fans to “Click the link in the bio,” which leads to her forthcoming podcast’s website, where you can purchase hoodies, crewnecks, and baseball caps with some of her most famous sayings! A representative for Wendy provided further details regarding her merch to E! News on Tuesday, revealing:

“The gear features comfortable hoodies and caps featuring many of Wendy’s famous quotes. Shirts lined with words like ‘How You Doin,’ ‘Excuse Me’ and many more classic Wendy sayings.”

Sounds like Wendy is trying to raise some funds, LOLz! Also, we want one of those hoodies…

This all comes just six months after The Wendy Williams Show was canceled amidst her alleged behavioral and health issues, with an insider claiming back in February:

“[Wendy] had become somewhat unbearable, having tantrums and throwing things at people. Basically, the consensus among the crew is that she didn’t wanna be there anymore. Her illnesses may have exacerbated that feeling.”

Two months after her eponymous show ended, the star entered a wellness facility to get her health, and apparent substance abuse struggles, back on track. After a two-month stay, Wendy exited the facility in October, and according to her publicist, Shawn Zanotti, was at “home and healing.” At the time, he spilled that the pop culture queen was already thinking of a career comeback, noting:

“Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects. She wants to say, ‘thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.’”

It’s unclear when the podcast will debut, but we’re looking forward to seeing what she has in store! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Will YOU be picking up any merch?? Let us know in the comments down below!

