Gigi Hadid Teases Post-Baby Body While Back At Work In Gorgeous New Pics — Look!

Um, hello, abs!!

Just four months after giving birth, Gigi Hadid is back to work, flaunting her envy-worthy abs on Instagram! The mother of Khai (yes, we finally know her name!), shared two new selfies on Thursday with the caption:

“workin 9-5”

Doesn’t she look gorgeous?

And while you can get a glimpse at her awe-inspiring physique in the post — her former baby bump seen only slightly covered by a white crop top and matching jeans — it was a behind-the-scenes video in her Story that really caught our attention.

In the clip (a screenshot seen above), the 25-year-old touches up her long, wavy hair while showing off a full look at her bod. Not to mention, she hardly appears tired despite a tiny tot likely keeping her up at all hours! While the new mother has been active on social media from time to time, sharing sneak peeks into her precious daughter’s life (like pics of her nursery), it was only last week that we learned the 4-month-old’s name!

According to TMZ, Khai comes from the model’s father Mohamed Hadid’s side of the family. Gigi’s grandmother, whom she was apparently very close with, was named Khairiah, which means “crowned” in Arabic — a great match for last name Malik, aka “king.”

Baby daddy Zayn Malik has been quiet on social media about the new addition to his family, though it was speculated earlier this week that he had tattooed his girl’s name to his wrist. So sweet!

zayn has his baby girl’s name “khai” tattooed on his in arabic! pic.twitter.com/e2OHIzfTHf — A & H (@defendzigiposts) January 22, 2021

The subtle name drop comes just days after the mama bear was seen gushing about “THE BEST KID” in her story, as well. The supermodel kissed her kiddo on the cheek (though made sure to crop Khai’s face out before sharing).

There’s no telling when we’ll get to see the no-doubt adorable baby for the first time as the Hollywood elites keep their loved one out of the public eye for now. But that doesn’t stop us from obsessing over how cute the new parents have been as they bond with their newborn!

And special note to all you momma’s out there — no matter what you’re looking or feeling like post-baby bump, just know we’re as impressed with you as we are with Gigi today!

