Amy Schumer Calls Kanye West A ‘Nazi’ In Her Opening Monologue -- Plus More SNL Highlights HERE!

Amy Schumer returned to host Saturday Night Live for the third time over the weekend – and she did not hold back with her jokes, especially when tackling Kanye West‘s antisemitic behavior!

In her opening monologue, the 41-year-old comedian kicked things off by expressing how honored she was to be hosting the last episode before the upcoming “midterm abortions.” However, she immediately corrected herself, saying:

“Elections! What did I say? Sorry, I was thinking about what’s at stake if we don’t vote.”

From there, Amy got personal and joked about her pregnancy and post-baby sex life with her husband, Chris Fischer. While the momma insisted they do “do have a good sex life,” she found that it’s “awkward” sleeping with hubby since he’s family, explaining:

“I have Thanksgiving with you, I lay out your sweaters. I can’t go down on you because you’re my emergency contact.”

And at one point, she got in a dig at Kanye for his recent string of antisemitic comments, which includes spewing harmful tropes and threatening to go “death con 3 on Jewish people”:

“My husband is diagnosed. He’s on the autism spectrum. He has autism spectrum disorder. It used to be called Asperger’s, but then they found out – this is true – that Doctor Asperger had like Nazi ties, Kanye?”

We’ll have to see if Kanye will respond to Amy’s line… Ch-ch-check out the entire opening monologue (below):

Elsewhere in the episode…

Over the past couple of episodes, SNL has made it a point to mock Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, and the show did it once again – this time taking aim at his staffing cuts and potential for circulating misinformation during a mock council listening to banned users’ pleas to get reinstated. In the sketch, you see different characters, including Amy as a sexy bot account and Punkie Johnson representing Black Twitter, appear to state their case in front of the last two employees at the company. But at one point, James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump popped up to beg to be allowed back on the platform – even though he confessed he might “coup.” See the entire sketch (below):

Another highlight of the night? A spoof on the Netflix miniseries, The Watcher, Amy plays a suburban mom, James as her husband, and Marcello Hernández and Chloe Fineman as their two children. Everything seems relatively normal at first until the dad walks in with a letter he found slipped underneath the door, filled with some revelations about the mom – including that she pleasures herself to Property Brothers and has trouble using the restroom. Watch what happens (below):

Reminiscent of her powerful Goober the Clown piece last year, Cecily Strong returned to “The Weekend Update” as “Tammy the Trucker, who promises she’s here to talk about gas prices and definitely not abortion.” But as the sketch continues, she slowly drops her character to open up about the attack on abortion rights. Cecily explains at one point:

“I am just trying to get through this moment, OK? Gas prices are up and families are hurting, but that’s not going to magically disappear no matter who you vote for. We’re in a global recession fueled by corporate greed and war, honk honk, breaker, breaker. But what will keep disappearing is safe access to abortion. It’s not really magic because they told us that’s what they’re going to do, and they have been doing it.”

She continued:

“I don’t want to talk about abortion on live TV or Peacock, whatever that counts as. But these are scary times, OK? Because they don’t want to just take away access to health care. They want to criminalize it too. It’s so bad, us truck drivers are warning each other to delete our period tracking apps. I just want to know what week to wear my bad underwear, but I can’t in case some dickhead in Texas thinks my period is evidence of a crime!”

She then ended the piece by reminding asking everyone to get out and vote to protect women’s access to safe abortions. It’s another strong and important message from Cecily. See it (below):

This week, Steve Lacy served as the musical guest to perform his songs Bad Habit and Helmet. Watch the stellar performances below:

What were your thoughts on the latest episode on SNL, Perezcious readers? Let us know your reactions in the comments! You can also check out the rest of the sketches from the night (below):

