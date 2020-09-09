Amy Schumer Just Found Out She Has Lyme Disease & Has ‘Maybe Had It For Years’

Amy Schumer is opening up about her latest medical diagnosis.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback photo of herself with her “first ever fishing pole” before making a shocking revelation: she has Lyme disease — and has possibly had it for a very long time!

She wrote in the caption:

“Anyone get LYME this summer? I got it and I’m on doxycycline. I have maybe had it for years. Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I know to stay out of the sun. I’m also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2. Please comment or text me on my number in my bio. I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it.”

Oh no!

For those who don’t know, Lyme disease is a nasty bacterial infection transmitted through the bite of an infected blacklegged tick. Early stage symptoms include headaches, flu-like symptoms, joint pain, and fatigue, while late stage symptoms can include paralysis, agonizing joint pain, neurological problems, severe headaches, inflammation of the brain, and inflammation of the heart. Symptoms are said to vary day by day for most patients.

The Trainwreck star isn’t the only celeb who’s battled Lyme disease, btw. In 2018, Avril Lavigne revealed that the illness kept her “in bed for f**king two years” while doctors were trying to figure out how to kill the so-called “bug” inside her.

She told Billboard at the time:

“[Lyme disease is] a bug — a spirochete — so you take these antibiotics, and they start killing it… But it’s a smart bug: It morphs into a cystic form, so you have to take other antibiotics at the same time. It went undiagnosed for so long that I was kind of f**ked.”

Unfortunately, the Complicated pop rocker became bedridden because of the disease and she was eventually unable to breathe. She shared:

“I had accepted that I was dying. And I felt in that moment like I was underwater and drowning, and I was trying to come up to gasp for air. And literally under my breath, I was like, ‘God, help me keep my head above the water.’”

Bella Hadid also recently spoke about how she deals with persistent Lyme disease, telling her IG followers that she experiences symptoms like headaches, brain fog, insomnia, inflammation, sensitivity to light and noise, anxiety, confusion, nausea, disordered eating, joint pain, weight gain and weight loss almost daily.

Clearly, Lyme disease is no joke, y’all. Hopefully, Amy’s treatment works and whatever symptoms she’s been experiencing clear up as soon as possible.

