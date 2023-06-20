And Just Like That Showrunner Reveals Why He’s So ‘Upset’ About Kim Cattrall’s Return!

While the world has been freaking out about Kim Cattrall‘s truly surprising return to the Sex and the City universe, her cast mates have been speaking out — and not everyone is so thrilled. Or, at least, they don’t love the circumstances…

We already know Kim stayed away from the reboot, And Just Like That…, after striking up a feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker years ago. Their issues were so bad, Kim was never even invited to season 1 of the new series!

Just when we thought we’d never see Samantha Jones again, it was announced the How I Met Your Father star signed on for a short cameo in the upcoming season. All three leading ladies — yes, including SJP! — have spoken out about the surprising return already. And while there is still a lot of tension in the air because of the ongoing feud, it’s clear they’re happy to give fans what they want. Except for one person!

Showrunner Michael Patrick King sat down with ET‘s Cassie DiLaura during a press day for the Max series on Tuesday and he got really irritated when asked about Kim’s return! He complained:

“I am a little bit upset that you even know about it because I really wanted you to be sitting there watching the show, see Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) look at her phone and all of a sudden seeing Samantha.”

Understandable! That might’ve broken the internet! While the surprise might be ruined, we have to imagine the news is boosting promo for the next season! We all know the first season wasn’t the most beloved, so they need all the help they can get!

That said, the screenwriter did suggest there are more surprises to be unearthed once the season unfolds. All we know so far is that Samantha will reportedly have a scene in a car and it will involve a phone call with SJP’s Carrie Bradshaw, per Page Six. Michael teased:

“But there’s a secret. You don’t know why she’s there and what’s going to happen.”

We can’t wait to find out!

As Perezcious readers know, while the Glamorous lead wasn’t involved in the first season, her character was referenced several times, including while texting Carrie. On why he decided to do this, the director noted:

“Carrie in the first season texted her and there was a connection because I wanted to keep Samantha alive.”

It was probably a smart decision because now she’s back! The writer went on to reflect on what it was like preparing for the cameo, sharing:

“Even to the point where Kim was finished playing her for a while I wanted to keep Samantha alive because she’s a big part of the Sex and the City brand. So here it is the 25th anniversary, and I guess magic happened. Some showbiz emotional fan magic happened where all of a sudden Kim is like, ‘All right, let’s show up for this special treat.’ And it was fun. I mean, it was always fun to write Samantha, and it was great to have the chance to take her from text to face.”

Note that he only talked about how fun it was to revisit Samantha… not Kim! As we covered, word on the street is that the actress made sure she wouldn’t have to see or communicate with the three leading ladies or the showrunner while filming her scene. So, Michael likely never interacted with her IRL! Since the producers were willing to go to such extreme lengths, it shows you how much they needed her in the show — even if for the briefest of moments!

When asked if Kim could return for more episodes in a potential season 3, Michael mused:

“I wouldn’t even want you to know she was coming back this time, so I am not gonna say anything about Samantha in the future.”

We have a feelin’ this will be the last we see of Samantha for a while — unless Kim’s offered an undeniable offer! But it’s not the last of old characters returning. Also set to make a comeback this year is Carrie’s ex-fiancé, Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett. Sharing what’s to come for this romance, the 68-year-old revealed:

“I thought it was interesting to bring somebody from her past who the audience feels was right for her. Correction. Half the audience feels was right for her. Half the audience feels it was Mr. Big. So you’re already starting with a dialogue with the fans and the audience. John and Sarah Jessica has the most amazing chemistry, so that was a no-brainer, but I did start season 2, the beginning of season 2 thought-wise with one word — Aidan.”

Bringing back old characters seems to be generating a lot of interest in this next season, which begins airing on Thursday! What are YOUR feelings about Kim’s return?! Let us know (below)!

