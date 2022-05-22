Turns Out Kourtney & Travis' Italy Wedding Is Sponcon For Dolce & Gabbana -- And Fans Have THOUGHTS!

If you think you’ve been seeing the KarJenner clan decked out in a LOT of Dolce & Gabbana pieces over the last few days during their wedding-related trek to Italy, well, you’re on to something.

As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get ready for their Sunday wedding ceremony in the beautiful city of Portofino, new reports are coming out that the whole thing is being sponsored by the fashion house!

According to a report published by DailyMail.com on Sunday, the 43-year-old Poosh founder and the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer allegedly managed to get their whole ceremonial shindig sponsored “in an exclusive deal” by the luxury fashion house. Of course, repeated KarJenner sightings over the past few days have showcased the fam in expensive Dolce & Gabbana outfits, so it probably wasn’t too hard to put two and two together, as the saying goes. But still, it’s an interesting confirmation nonetheless!

For the wedding itself, the luxury brand reportedly spared no expense. According to the news outlet, wedding guests will be ferried from their hotels to Portofino harbor “late this afternoon in a fleet of four classic wooden Riva speedboats, furnished with Dolce & Gabbana accessories including animal print cushions and towels.”

Once at the spectacular location, guests will walk through a tunnel to a nearby hillside where a lift will carry them high up to Castello Brown, where the ceremony itself will take place. Per the outlet, the Italian fashion house has been “closely involved in organizing every aspect of the lavish wedding celebrations” both for the ceremony and the celebration after.

Heck, Kourt and Travis are even allegedly staying on the Regina d’Italia, a super-yacht believed to be owned by Stefano Gabbana, the co-founder of the world-renowned fashion house. And a pop-up D&G shop, which the outlet reports being described as a “Galleria d’Arte,” opened up earlier this week at the market square piazza in the city of Portofino “to capitalize on the public interest in the wedding.”

An alleged insider reported the opening to the outlet, saying:

“The opening of the shop is entirely due to the wedding.”

Hey, whatever works, right?!

Then again, fans and followers on Twitter were not nearly as generous or excited about the alleged sponcon situation for the reality TV stars and the longtime fashion brand.

Here are just a few of the very, very tepid reactions to the KarJenner fam’s fashion foray amid the Italy trip:

“how much money did kris charge dolce Gabbana for the travis x kourtney kardashian wedding weekend in Italy? LOTS of 0s on that check” “Is Kourtney’s wedding sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana? You know these celebrities never pay for anything. LOL” “dolce and gabbana is doing kourtney and travis’s wedding, how tasteless” “The fact that Kourtney is having a d&g wedding when dolce and gabanna [sic] have openly called the Kardashian’s cheap is so weird” “What did dolce and gabbana do to convince kourtney to make her whole wedding an advertisement for them bc this just doesn’t seem right to me ??” “I think it’s really weird that Kourtney & Travis’ wedding is clearly sponsored by Dolce and Gabbana. But the real concern here is why would you pick D&G of ALL the Italian brands to clothe everyone in your wedding???” “i HOPE Kourtney did better than D&G for her wedding dress” “Sponsoring Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding makes me think Dolce and Gabanna [sic] is on its last legs.” “I love kourtney kardashian, I love kourtney and travis, but dolce and gabbana dressing the whole fam for the wedding is not it”

Ouch!

Some of those comments are… uh… definitely not polite. Let’s put it that way.

What about your reactions, Perezcious readers?? How do y’all feel about this report?!

