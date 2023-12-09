Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig Only Got 'Close' Because Of Cheating Suspicions!

Like we said, don’t get it confused!

A lot of folks have speculated or insinuated there was something going on between Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig long before now, before their respective spouses, Amy Robach and TJ Holmes, had their entanglement. Why?

Well, when a pair of old selfies of the new couple were rediscovered, from way back in 2016, plenty of tongues got to wagging…

But like we said at the time, these weren’t new or hidden, they weren’t a secret. They’re still on Instagram ffs! Andrew and Marilee were friends through their spouses, and that’s it! As a source made clear to Page Six on Friday, the “long-time [social] friendship” was just because Amy and TJ had a relationship beyond GMA. They just, you know, didn’t realize how much of a relationship! The insider said:

“T.J. and Amy were [initially] work friends, so they’d all hang out here and there, but [Fiebeg and Shue] weren’t that close.”

At some point Amy and TJ became more than friends. Just when that happened is still unconfirmed, though sources have said it was months before they split from Andrew and Marilee. It does seem like the bond over both being betrayed so publicly brought the Melrose Place star and the charity exec together.

Page Six sources say they only developed a close friendship over the past year or so, and it was only because of the affair. Apparently they were both suspicious — and as they talked it out they “naturally developed a bond” through their shared ordeal.

But it was just a friendship at first — only around six months ago did it become romantic. And why not? They both found themselves suddenly single, in maybe the worst way. And they already have a lot in common! Page Six‘s source notes they “both have very strong family values and philanthropic endeavors.” Marilee is the chief diversity officer of Save The Children, and Andrew long ago left behind the realm of sexy primetime soaps to — get this — found DoSomething.org! Remember them?? So yeah, seems like they’re as good a match as their former spouses…

Still, they “kept it within a close inner circle.” Sources say:

“It’s not something they want to publicize. They care deeply about each other, but [the relationship is] still developing.”

Though, if you were wondering, yes, Amy and TJ have known “for months.” We’ve also heard they’re “livid” the story of their newfound love has come out now — right as their new podcast was supposed to rehabilitate their image! Oh well! They’re the ones who started all this, hard to feel bad for them, even if they were upset…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you approve of Andrew and Marilee turning the tables on their exes and finding love together??

