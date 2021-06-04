Andy Cohen Begs For Help In Search For Missing Childhood Friend Who Disappeared 2 Weeks Ago

Andy Cohen is determined to find an old friend who has been missing for almost two weeks.

The 53-year-old Bravo host recently shared a missing person poster on his Facebook seeking the whereabouts of childhood pal Andy Neiman, who went missing on May 21. He told E! News on Thursday about his buddy:

“Andy is younger than me, but we went to the same camp — Nebagamon in Wisconsin — and the same high school. I’m praying for his safe return, along with a lot of folks in St Louis.”

Related: Andy Cohen Reacts To ‘Wild’ Porsha Williams Engagement to RHOA Co-Star’s Ex-Hubby!

Neiman’s sister, Emily Abramson, also spoke with Page Six, saying her brother experienced a psychotic break while staying with her family. She further described him as a “wonderful, spiritual guy” who has so much love for his 9-year-old daughter. Abramson then added:

“He is incredibly quirky with deep passions for a variety of things, especially the performing arts and Shakespeare. His mind is greatly analytical. One of his talents is transmuting his understanding of Shakespeare to people of every age.”

Neiman, who is an actor and playwright, was last seen leaving the MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York, late on Friday, May 21. According to authorities, he was wearing a “blue/green scrub skirt and scrub pants, no shoes, and socks.” The father also did not carry any money or a cellphone at the time of his disappearance.

Related: Florida Teen Accused Of Brutally Stabbing Cheerleader 114 Times Pleads Not Guilty

A GoFundMe created by the friends and family of Neiman also mentioned he “has a history of mental illness and may be suffering from psychosis.” Based on an update from the fundraiser, a private investigator has been hired to help with the search, but the dad has yet to be found:

“Unfortunately, leads to date have not materialized locating Andy. While we are disappointed, we remain undeterred. We have increased our GoFundMe goal in this critical time to find Andy and are redoubling efforts to hire additional private investigators, fly drones, advertise, pound the pavement, and search the woods, parks, and waters where Andy maybe.”

The family has raised exactly $40,000 to help cover the costs of their search, and they hope Cohen’s plea will bring their reunion one step closer.

Oof, we are certainly hoping for Neiman’s safe return home soon! We can’t even imagine how worried the family must be. If you have information about his disappearance, you can call the New York Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 or the Poughkeepsie Police Department.

[Image via WENN/Avalon & GoFundMe]