Andy Cohen Reacts To 'Wild' Porsha Williams Engagement To RHOA Co-Star's Estranged Husband!

Andy Cohen can’t wait to see how this “wild” Porsha Williams romance turns out!

The Bravo exec and longtime host of the ever-popular Watch What Happens Live talk show was asked by a viewer on Thursday night what he thought of the RHOA star’s surprise engagement! As we previously reported, the momma of one is planning to wed castmate Falynn Guobadia‘s estranged husband Simon Guobadia.

Ever a lover of his own shows, the 52-year-old answered like a true fan with a guilty pleasure, saying exactly how he felt about Simon popping the question to Porsha!

In a virtual chat during WWHL‘s After Show session, Andy said:

“I think it’s wild, man. I’m staying tuned. I can’t wait to find out more. That’s what I think.”

Yeah, and…??? Seems to us like he was holding back a little bit, though?!

Ch-ch-check out the moment at about the 56-second mark of the clip (below):

Hmmm!!! Like, Andy, what did you really want to say during that long pause at the end?? That didn’t feel like a Zoom video call delay… more like Cohen wanted to say something else and thought better of it?! Just wondering!

BTW, Cohen wasn’t the first person on WWHL to dish on Porsha and Simon’s engagement. On Wednesday night’s episode, NYC-based comedian Ziwe guested on the late night talk show and called Porsha “messy” for the whole ordeal! And she’s not wrong!

Ch-ch-check out that interaction (below):

Ha! She didn’t hold back at all! BTW, Andy and Ziwe are far from the only people reacting to Porsha’s unexpected engagement news!

Social media has bubbled over this week with THOUGHTS about the 39-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her unlikely new man. Catch just a few of these reactions (below):

“If you defending Porsha you can’t come to my damn house” “Never invite porsha to your house again if you are married. I repeat, never invite porsha to your house again if you are married. Protect your marriage.” “I been in Porsha and Falynn’s business all day. I’m gon mind mine tomorrow. LOL” “Due to Porsha, I am no longer inviting friends over or telling ppl who my man is” “This Porsha situation is still making me laugh cos homegirl doesn’t give a f**k! It’s kind of inspiring” “Porsha is officially a legendary housewife! OG status! What an icon!” “I need falynn, Simon & porsha at the red table”

Wow!

And as for that last one… YES!!! Please make it happen, Jada Pinkett Smith! What do U think of Andy’s reaction to the Porsha drama, Perezcious readers?? What about RHOA fans on social media?!

Are U right there with them or do you see their surprising love story a different way?? Sound OFF with your take on this crazy Real Housewives drama down in the comments (below)!

