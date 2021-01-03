Listen To This: She'll Be The Hero!

We’ve been obsessed with Kat Cunning for years! And it’s so wonderful to see her music get better and better! And she’s built quite the following!

Come quite a long way since we first saw her singing and dancing in Company XIV’s shows in NYC!

Supernova (tiger’s blud) is the most mainstream pop thing she’s ever released. A bigger sound. More inviting to the masses.

This is so welcome and pleasing – and it hits hard!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Kat Cunning!