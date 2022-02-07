The Psychic Was Right! Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Getting Divorced Again!

Who would have guessed that a pet psychic would be so spot on??

Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeira are officially seeking a divorce… again! This time, Chris was the one to call it quits, reportedly filing for divorce in New Jersey on January 22, a court clerk confirmed.

Chris’ filing comes less than a year after Angelina first filed for divorce last year. Nothing happened after that attempt to split because no additional action was ever taken so the papers were dismissed over the summer.

Innerestingly, this legal decision was made around the time that Angelina announced she’d be taking a break from social media to focus on her family. No wonder!! Things were apparently not looking so great behind the scenes!

In the last two months, several of the 35-year-old’s posts had fans wondering if trouble was brewing in her relationship. In particular, a holiday photo that was shared on Christmas Day that neglected to include her hubby of two years had fans speculating the worst. Its caption read:

“life’s a little crazy right now for everyone”

Sources told The Sun last August that the couple was “happier than ever” after their divorce papers were dismissed. But months later, in October, Angelina was spotted buying a $1,275,000 mansion in Freehold all by herself.

And, uh, that’s exactly what the pet psychic told her to do in last Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation!!

If you missed it, Pivarnick hired “spiritual messenger” Teresa St. Frances to speak to her pup Peanut. But the encounter ended up revealing some nasty issues between Angelina and Chris — as Peanut was apparently fed up!

Discussing everything from cheating allegations to eating junk food, Teresa — supposedly through Peanut’s eyes — was certain this marriage was screwed, but she left the reality star with some hope, saying:

“You’re not staying here, you’re actually going to go to a bigger house without him. But there’s somebody waiting. I see him and I see you’ve met him already.”

You can listen to some of the wacky conversation (below).

Crazy, and not how we’d expect someone to realize that it’s time to break up, but she does seem to be moving on and following the psychic’s advice (even if Chris was the one to officially file this time). Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

