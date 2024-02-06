Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Has First Dance With Husband After Cancer Diagnosis In Mama June: Family Crisis Sneak Peek! Watch!

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell got to experience a fairytale night in the months before she lost her battle against cancer — and we’re getting a sneak peek of the magic.

On Monday, People obtained a sneak peek at the upcoming Mama June: Family Crisis, and we’re filled with all sorts of emotions. It opens with Mama June Shannon walking up to get a good view of her eldest daughter as she enjoys her first dance with husband Eldridge Toney! The camera then cuts to the love birds in a tight embrace as they slow dance, peer into one another’s eyes, and exchange “I love you”s.

Awww.

Later in the footage, Anna dances with her youngest daughter Kylee, 8, while Eldridge dances with her older daughter Kaitlyn, 11. Anna asks Kylee, “Are you happy for mommy?” to which the little one responds, “Yeah.” The blended family of four then go in for a group hug as the reality star tells her kiddos:

“Eldridge, he’s your stepdaddy now.”

Watch (below):

So sweet.

As we’ve been following, Anna secretly married Eldridge back in March of last year after being diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cancer two months prior. Sadly, she passed in December.

