Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Threatened’ -- Tells Pals She's Being 'Targeted' By Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori?!

Coming for her crown?!

Perezcious readers know Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori have been making headlines over the past few weeks for everything from her… inneresting… fashion statements abroad to her bonding moments with his four children with Kim Kardashian. They were even causing a frenzy online when rumors of their breakup began circulating. And now that the couple is back in the States to promote his upcoming album, Vultures — though the 46-year-old rapper has been under fire here due to his continued antisemitic and offensive behavior.

Related: Feud Heating Up! Kanye West Goes After Nicki Minaj Onstage!

Nevertheless, Kimmy Kakes hasn’t been handling Kanye and Bianca’s return well. And not for the reasons you may think! Instead, a source for The Sun claimed the 43-year-old reality star has been “feeling threatened” by Bianca! Why? Fans have been comparing her to the 28-year-old on social media, including how they dress and even interact with Chicago, North, Psalm, and Saint! The insider said:

“Bianca is dressing like her, and stealing the spotlight from Kim – people are comparing them on social media and that has to be hard for her.”

Apparently, Kim doesn’t want to share the spotlight — especially with her ex-husband’s new wife!

Adding salt to her wounds? Taylor Swift. The 34-year-old singer reignited their feud earlier this month when she opened up about their longtime feud to Time, accusing Kim of “taking her down psychologically” for a year “due to the fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call.” The Kardashians star never apologized to Taylor for what happened. So after the interview dropped, Swifties took it upon themselves to bombard Kim’s comments section with snake emojis, GIFs from Taylor’s music videos (mainly from Look What You Made Me Do), and more.

So dealing with both the Bianca and Taylor drama at the same time has rocked Kim’s confidence! The SKIMS creator told friends she even feels she’s being “targeted”, the insider said:

“The whole thing feels like she’s being targeted. This, plus the Taylor Swift thing coming up again, is really dragging her down. She’s having a hard time.”

Kim seems to be going through it right now! But you know, she could solve one problem and life a weight off her shoulders if she took a moment to issue a public apology. Just saying! Kim can’t really do anything about her Bianca situation. The Yeezy architect doesn’t seem to be going anywhere right now. So she might as well tackle the one issue she could easily fix instead!

But what are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]