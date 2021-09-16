Instagram Official? Ant Anstead & Renée Zellweger Look Cute AF In Romantic New Selfie!

This romance is heating up!

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger made their Instagram debut last month when the reality TV star was promoting his new series Celebrity IOU: Joyride, but the photos were strictly platonic since the couple hadn’t even started dating at that point. That’s happily changed now that they’ve spent a solid three months getting to know each other!

Kicking it up a notch, the 42-year-old shared a new photo with the Oscar winner on the ‘gram — and it’s so freaking cute!! The black-and-white selfie, which dropped on socials Wednesday, shows the lovebirds smiling cheek-to-cheek. In tune with Ant’s desire to keep his romantic life private, the dad of three didn’t include a caption, but the snapshot speaks for itself!

ADORBz!! Could they look any happier? His co-host Cristy Lee, who was there when the duo first met, gushed:

“You two ”

Even Tarek El Moussa, who was once married to Anstead’s ex Christina Haack, liked the photo! What about U, Perezcious readers? Are you loving this pic?? Sound OFF in the comments!

