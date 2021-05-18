This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Already MARRIED Again -- Right After Divorcing Chrishell Stause!

Man, it’s just a day for learning about secret quickie marriages isn’t it?

Just hours after found out about Ariana Grande, the news got out about another celeb who tied the knot without telling anyone. Only this time it may have been less about privacy and more about avoiding controversy…

The star in question is This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, who reportedly married his girlfriend, Sofia Pernas. When? Well, that is the question, isn’t it?

Fans first became suspicious when the couple showed up to the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, both with rings on that finger. That hardware turned out to be legit — sources confirmed to multiple outlets that the couple had indeed gotten hitched, some time “recently.” It’s been at least a few weeks as the couple can be seen wearing those same rings while enjoying a beach day in photos published HERE on Page Six at the beginning of the month.

An insider told ET:

“Justin and Sofia have only been married for a short period of time and their ceremony was private… The couple had an instant chemistry and early on discussed marriage.”

What’s a short period of time? And when is “early on”? It really depends on whom you ask.

Remember, until very recently Justin was married to someone else: Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. In November of 2019, he filed for divorce, listing their separation date as July 8 — despite the fact they’d been seen together in public, looking happy as ever, just days before the filing. Chrishell, who was said to be “shocked” and “reeling” from the action, seemingly corrected the record, listing the date in her own papers as in November.

We couldn’t figure out the discrepancy at the time; there seemed to be a real shaky idea of when everything went down. Notice a pattern?

What made things seem to make sense was seeing Justin shortly thereafter kissing Sofia, his old co-star from his time on The Young And The Restless. It was unclear how long they’d been together, but the kiss was so casual as she dropped him off, it seemed like the action of a longtime couple. Plus they’d worked together five years beforehand, so they’d known each other quite a while.

They didn’t become Instagram official for another 7 months. But as to when they first got together? Still a total mystery.

Look, we aren’t saying he cheated… but we are saying Chrishell liked some tweets suggesting he did. So there’s that.

Anyway, once again we have a shaky timeframe on our hands. Justin and his Dancing With The Stars alum ex only finalized their messy divorce three months ago — and now suddenly he’s been married for “a short period of time.” Wow.

Justin and Sofia have not confirmed the news, but we expect we can get a firm statement from them some time next Fall. LOLz!

Chrishell has not made a statement on the news as of this writing, but maybe she’s past it at this point? She’s had plenty of her own drama over the past year…

