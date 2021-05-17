Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez: A (Rushed?) Relationship Timeline

If you’re like us and can’t believe it really happened — that Ariana Grande really tied the knot with beau Dalton Gomez — maybe it’ll help to take a look back at how this happened.

Sure, it feels like it was in the blink of an eye. But it’s actually been over a year — and the particular year it’s been may be crucial here.

In many ways the story of their romance is the story of Ari’s lockdown. While many single folks struggled with the inability to go out and meet new people, the God Is A Woman singer got in just under the wire and was able to quarantine with her brand new man.

While a great many lives were on pause over the past year, this romance was in the perfect incubation environment: two young people still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship stuck together with plenty of money and literally nothing else to do but hook up and get to know one another better.

Put that way, it’s kind of different isn’t it? Ch-ch-check out the timeline and see if it still seems quick to you!

February 2020

Ari was first spotted making out with a mystery man at a pub called Bar Louie just outside of El Lay. You can still see those first pics HERE. That “rando” was later identified as Gomez.

Just two weeks later, the luxury real estate agent was her plus one to a party at manager Scooter Braun‘s place. It may have been the last party they went to for a while as the pandemic hit just after that…

March 2020

As everyone was forced to become homebodies, Dalton started popping up in more and more of Ariana’s Instagram Stories, giving fans the scoop that they were quarantining together. Sources close to the pop star spilled all to various outlets, with People‘s telling them the couple had been dating “for about two months” — in other words, since January.

The reason she’d kept it on the DL initially was reportedly because she didn’t want “another public relationship” after the disastrous ending of her brief engagement to Pete Davidson.

May 7, 2020

Just a couple months into lockdown, Ari collabed with Justin Bieber on the cute, romantic song Stuck With U. The music video featured both artists — and other celeb friends — with their besties and significant others.

So when Ari shared video of kissing Dalton in the final moments of the video — which has been viewed over 163 million times on YouTube alone — that was all the confirmation we needed.

May 9, 2020

The “L” word has definitely been shared by now. We know because Dalton posted a photo of the two to his (now private) IG, with the caption “LOML” — “love of my life.”

May 26, 2020

In yet another A-lister collab, Ari dropped Rain On Me with Lady GaGa. More importantly, she released a cute teaser for the music video which featured both singers working with what they had to make the special effects — which in Grande’s case was a patient Gomez standing on a ladder pouring water on her with a garden hose.

June 10, 2020

Ari buys a house in Montecito, presumably a home for the young couple to move into together. Fast? Sure. But they were locked down together for four months already by now, and it was working.

Innerestingly, it’s Ari’s penchant for purchasing property that may be how she met Dalton in the first place. According to an unrelated 2019 article about Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar purchasing a house, Dalton’s real estate firm set up the sale, from a big-time music lawyer — Ari’s lawyer.

June 25, 2020

After months, the two finally went IG official in a pre-birthday post by Ari (below — seventh pic in the carousel). Remember, it seems like they just started dating, but they’d already been together for five months at this point!

The day after she posts pics from her birthday party, which has a Midsommar theme. Kind of tempting fate basing your bday on a movie about a brutal breakup — like, ritual human sacrifice brutal — but hey, they look happy.

August 2020

The couple goes out for a romantic getaway in the desert…

Followed by Ari posting another set of sweet pics and videos for Dalton’s birthday, captioning the carousel with those three little words:

“HBD to my baby my friend my fav part of all the days 🙂 I love u”

October 30, 2020

Ari drops her album Positions, which seems to reference her relationship throughout. In the song Love Language, she sings:

“I ain’t tryna sign no lease / I’m just gon’ make you my home”

If that isn’t about being in love with a real estate agent, it’s an odd choice for a metaphor…

December 20, 2020

Ariana reveals Dalton popped the question after just under a year together — and she said yes!

She even shows off the ring!

The unique piece of jewelry not only sports a gorgeous 5-6 carat oval diamond, it’s offset next to something borrowed — the pearl from Ari’s beloved late grandfather’s tie pin. Such a meaningful ring!

After showing they were having a very Merry Christmas, we didn’t hear much about the couple, leaving many to speculate maybe things weren’t going as well anymore.

Obviously the couple getting engaged should have been a big clue marriage was on the horizon. But after her last couple times no one really thought it would happen; even friends thought she rushed things.

However, it was apparently going just fine; they were just laying low and planning…

May 2021

On Monday, May 17, news got out the couple got married in an intimate ceremony-free ceremony over the weekend.

After the cat got out of the bag, Ari’s rep confirmed the news to People, saying:

“They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Awww! Can’t wait to see those wedding pics! Hopefully they aren’t Hereditary-themed or something! LOLz!

CONGRATS, ARI!!!

[Image via Ariana Grande/Instagram.]