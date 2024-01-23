Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Show PDA As They Arrive In NYC Together

Ariana Grande is still going strong with Ethan Slater.

The pop singer and her Wicked co-star were spotted arriving in New York City together on Sunday night — and they didn’t care to hide their PDA. Of course not if those rumors of their secret marriage are true! In photos obtained by the DailyMail.com, the two can be seen walking through the halls of JFK International Airport together in leisurely airplane threads.

The Thank U, Next singer sported a black jacket over a gray crewneck and dark joggers, while she kept her feet cozy in fur-lined shoes and did a bit of shameless self promotion sporting a Wicked baseball cap. Ari also held onto a white bag over her shoulder as she walked her dog Toulouse with a pink leash. Right by her side was Ethan, who sported a similar ‘fit and carried a pink bag as he held onto the Leave Me Lonely singer’s hand. See (below):

EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's PDA https://t.co/13llDo9SeL pic.twitter.com/buu7jSPvQg — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 22, 2024

When the rumored spouses made it out of the airport, Ari was greeted with a bouquet of yellow and purple flowers… Possibly celebrating her new single Yes, And? going number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

