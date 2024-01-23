Travis Kelce Was SO SWEET To Opponent -- Who's Dating Taylor Swift's Friend!

This is a nice green flag for Taylor Swift!

If you didn’t see, her boyfriend Travis Kelce led the Kansas City Chiefs to a big playoff win against the Buffalo Bills. It was a nail-biter of Sunday night game against a team which, coincidentally, also featured a big NFL star who’s dating a member of Taylor’s squad!

QB Josh Allen has been linked to Hailee Steinfeld since May 2023, a couple months before Tay went on her first date with Trav. Taylor and the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star go WAY back. Heck, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Karma singer got advice from her old pal about dating a football star! In fact, because Taylor and Hailee are friends, we saw some speculation they might even be sitting together at the game!

But the thing is, that would be a liiiiiittle awkward during the match as they would be rooting for opposing teams. During that threeish hours, like their BFs, they had to be rivals. But just to show it’s all good once the final whistle blows, Travis made a point of showing some true sportsmanship to his opponent.

After the victory, the tight end found Josh and gave him a big hug. A hot mic caught him saying to the quarterback:

“You know it’s all the love in the world, baby. Love you, brother. Helluva job getting here, man. That s**t’s crazy that you got here.”

Real recognize real. "You know it's all the love in the world baby. Love you brother. Helluva job getting here. That shits crazy that you got here." Travis Kelce ???? Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/MQwUf2Bt54 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 22, 2024

Some folks thought it was a backhanded compliment, while others thought he actually said it was “crazy that we got here.” Definitely a more humble statement.

But on his weekly podcast New Heights Travis has shown himself to be a true fan of the game, so we aren’t surprised at all he was showing adoration for Allen. And of course, it’s great to keep things from being too sketchy if you ever go on a double date, right?

