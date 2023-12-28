Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater ALREADY Living Together?! Well, Sorta!

Things are seriously heating up for Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater.

Ever since hitting it off on the set of Wicked over the summer — despite his marriage at the time! — the controversial couple has wasted no time getting to know each other. We’ve already seen them step out in NYC several times together, but now it turns out they’re kinda already living together! What?!

TMZ heard from sources with direct knowledge of the romance on Thursday who revealed the performers are currently living under the same roof in the Big Apple. There’s just one catch — they might be in the same building, but they still have their own residences. For the time being, anyway! Interesting!

So, essentially, they’re neighbors — but this seems to be a big step for them since it means they can spend all their time together in private, something they do since they are with each other almost all of the time.

As for what they connect over? One source told the outlet they both share a common interest in acting and, in general, they just “vibe together” and enjoy each other’s company — so much so, that they’d rather spend quality time as a couple than step out in public hitting up fancy restaurants (though they made an exception over the holidays).

But, of course, there’s just one problem with this plan: they’re gonna have to split up eventually — and we don’t mean breakup. Ariana is expected to return to England early next year to finish filming the new musical movie and right now, it’s unclear if her boyfriend will be joining. He’s currently committed to the Broadway show Spamalot, which could mean they’ll have to do long distance for a bit. Thankfully, the Thank U, Next artist likely wouldn’t be gone for long and when they get back to living in the same zip code, they plan to continue with this unique living arrangement.

They’ve certainly made some big steps in their romance in just a few short months. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

