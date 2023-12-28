Kevin Hart SUING Former Assistant & YouTuber Tasha K Over ‘Defamatory’ Interview!

Kevin Hart is taking Tasha K to court!

In a legal complaint obtained by People on Wednesday, the Central Intelligence actor took aim at an interview published by the controversial entertainment blogger on December 22. The chat was featured on both her YouTube channel, Unwine with Tasha K, and her Instagram page. In it, Tasha, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, interviewed Kevin’s former personal assistant Miesha Shakes, who worked for him from August 2017 to October 2020. And they dug up a lot of alleged dirt!

The conversation was obviously very Kevin-focused, with Miesha alleging claims like he cheated on his wife Eniko Hart at his office, that she had told Eniko about such affair, and that the Night School star allegedly had a gambling problem, among other things. In a preview for the bombshell interview posted on Tasha’s IG, she described the conversation as “the interview that Kevin Hart will WISH NEVER CAME OUT!!” That’s how much so-called tea they were spilling!

Oof…

Kevin, who filed his complaint in the Los Angeles Superior Court and named both Tasha and Miesha as defendants, claimed in the legal filings that in November, someone “affiliated with Kebe” got in touch with his representatives, informing them the interview “would be damaging to Hart’s reputation,” and that “Kebe would publish the interview unless Hart paid a ransom of $250,000,” according to the docs. Wow!

Kevin said he contacted law enforcement and issued a cease and desist urging Tasha to not post the interview, citing the NDA Miesha had as a result of working with him, according to the docs. He stated that publishing the interview “would constitute intentional interference with contractual relations.” Additionally, the 44-year-old claimed the interview “​​included false and defamatory statements regarding Hart and certain legal disputes in which he had been involved.” He stated that statements made by Miesha “were false, including that Hart recorded a video of a sexual encounter, and that he faced criminal charges regarding that supposed incident.”

This is messy, y’all…

According to People, the stand-up comedian is suing the defendants for civil extortion and invasion of privacy, while he’s going after Miesha for breach of contract and defamation, and Tasha for intentional interference with contractual relations. The lawsuit states:

“Kebe has an established history of posting defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities.”

We all know about her interview with Will Smith’s former assistant, which she’s received legal threats over, too…

As for word from Tasha, she told People:

“Watch the full interview on TashaKLive.com.”

Yikes. She’s not worried at all — but maybe she should be? This isn’t the first time she’s faced legal action from celebrities, after all, and Cardi B even won a libel lawsuit against her last year! So, it’ll be inneresting to see how this drama plays out. Do YOU think there’s validity to these claims, Perezcious readers? Let us know int he comments down below!

[Images via Peacock & UNWINEWITHTASHAK/YouTube]