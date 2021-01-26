Armie Hammer’s Ex Elizabeth Chambers Is 'Holding On For Dear Life' & Doing Her Best To Maintain 'Normalcy' As His Scandal Plays Out

Somehow, the outrageous allegations about Armie Hammer have only gotten worse since those “cannibal” DMs dropped… so we can only imagine how his family is feeling.

What at first seemed like a pretty implausible story has morphed into multiple credible accusations of abuse from a number of Armie’s exes. Some of the claims have been anonymous, some on the record, but all of them line up too well to be completely dismissed. The actor originally called them “bulls**t,” quit his romcom with Jennifer Lopez, and fled to the Cayman Islands to be near his kids.

According to a source for Entertainment Tonight, the Call Me By Your Name star is still holed up in the Caymans. The question is, does his family even want him there? If the ET source is to be believed, his ex Elizabeth Chambers is hanging by a thread right now. They shared:

“There aren’t any plans for Elizabeth to come back to LA at the moment and she’s still in the Cayman Islands with the kids. She is seeing everything unfold the same way the rest of the world is and is holding on for dear life and doing her best to maintain a sense of normalcy for her family.”

A previous source told the outlet that the Today correspondent was “in complete shock” over the allegations against her former partner, but we have to wonder just how shocking these stories really were. Not to blame Elizabeth for her ex-husband’s actions for one second — his alleged predilection for violence towards women belongs to him alone — but the more we hear about it, the more this behavior sounds like a long-held pattern of his. We can’t help but think these actions may have been something she was exposed to in their 13-year-relationship.

After all, the 34-year-old himself said their first date was to a s*x shop, although he also claimed he had too much “respect” for his wife to be the “dominant lover” he enjoyed being in the past. That doesn’t seem to have stopped his affinity for BDSM from leaking into their married life, though. In an interview with The Sun, his ex Paige Lorenze revealed:

“He told me that he had mannequins in his basement in his family home that Elizabeth and him were living at to practice rope tying on.”

In recent days, Lorenze has opened up about a number of upsetting details regarding her relationship with the father of two. On Sunday, she posted on Twitter screenshots that appear to show Armie sharing with strangers photos of her naked and tied up. She wrote:

“AH sharing photos of me I didn’t even know existed with people online, without my permission or knowledge. Disgusting, violating and quite frankly unacceptable.”

AH sharing photos of me I didn’t even know existed with people online, without my permission or knowledge. Disgusting, violating and quite frankly unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/CTaIrvHfJr — Paige Lorenze (@paigelorenze) January 24, 2021

This allegation directly contradicts a statement from the Gossip Girl alum’s lawyer, who commented to The Sun:

“Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory.”

Yeah, we’re finding it harder and harder to believe Armie’s side in this story. Whatever Elizabeth’s part in it, we hope she’s safe and protecting their two young children from all of this disturbing news.

