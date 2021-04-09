90210 Alum Shenae Grimes-Beech Admits She HATES The Name She Picked For Her Baby!

There’s nothing more difficult than trying to name your baby as it’s literally what the tiny human will be called for the rest of their life, and you don’t want to choose wrong. Okay, that might be an exaggeration, but it’s still a struggle. And it’s something Shenae Grimes-Beech has gone back-and-forth on for a while now!

The 90210 alum, who is expecting a baby boy with hubby Josh Beech, opened up about second-guessing the moniker they originally decided on for their child. In a blog post for The Damn Thing, the actress even admitted she’s “genuinely terrified of naming this baby.” Yikes!

“We actually did land on a name immediately. As soon as we found out the gender, we started talking names, and that same day we had one we were sold on. We told all of our family members and everyone loved it. Then, they started referring to the baby by that name. Big mistake. Um, wait a minute. I know I said it was his name and I liked it when we wrote it on a piece of paper and said it aloud amongst ourselves, but now … not so much.”

Words definitely sound different out loud than on paper! Shenae continued:

“Something about the way it came out of other people’s mouths just felt off. I loved it. I loved that everyone else loved it, but I hated hearing them say it. Which would likely become an issue over time. Just as quick as we’d landed on that name, I now wanted to throw it as far away as possible. That was not my child’s name.”

The 31-year-old went on to say how she had more trouble in the name department for her son than she did for her two-year-old daughter, Bowie Scarlett.

“We thought it’d be the same with this kid. We thought we’d have it in the bag, no problem. We knew we wanted something that went well with Bowie.”

While Shenae doesn’t reveal the name in question, she confessed how the couple has “tried a few names on for size” but still can’t agree on a decent identifier for their son. The Degrassi star wrote:

“I’m only about halfway through this pregnancy, so I know I still have months before the decision needs to be made, but I can’t help but feel panicked about it. We’ve rattled through a long list of awesome names that fit the vibe of our family and nothing has jumped out as being his name. It’s a big decision. It will last his lifetime and be a big part of his identity unless he ever chooses to change it. That’s a lot of pressure!!”

The momma then added how she wants to give her upcoming kid an equally iconic identifier as his older sibling.

“I don’t want to give him something I feel half-hearted about. I was so sure with Bowie, and I want to feel the same about this little one’s name. He deserves that kind of confidence. And a great f**king name, like his big sis.”

