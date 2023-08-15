Princess Catherine Secretly Hit Up Festival At Estate Of Prince William's Alleged Former Mistress?!

It looks like Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton is enjoying some quality party time with somebody very interesting!

The Princess was out in the Norfolk area of the UK over the weekend when she reportedly decided to hang out with a couple of very interesting pals: the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Now, you may know them as David Rocksavage and his wife Rose Hanbury. She is Kate’s longtime pal who may or may not have had a falling-out with the Princess in recent years regarding the possibility of an alleged affair with Prince William!

Well, according to DailyMail.com, Kate was out in their neck of the woods over the weekend, and spending it away from William and the fam. During the course of her laid-back getaway, Princess Catherine opted to dine with the Marquess and Marchioness at their impeccably-kept home, Houghton Hall. And there, right on the very same weekend as this dinner was taking place, the estate was also hosting the Houghton Festival.

The Houghton Festival, for those not in the know, was first thought up by DJ Craig Richards and launched back in 2017. Since then, hundreds of musicians and DJs have graced the annual fest with their presence. And this past weekend, from last Thursday all the way through Sunday, more than 200 artists performed at 13 different stages on the estate in a 24-hour-a-day non-stop festival for well over 10,000 attendees! And Kate was (apparently) one of ’em!

Per that news outlet, an insider reported that Catherine was nudged to attend the festival on her own without William:

“After dinner, one of the guests suggested that Catherine go to the festival. Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. William wasn’t there.”

Wow!

Sounds like a fun time!!

But it also sounds like a surprising move! After all, there have been years of rumors regarding William and Rose. And along with those, plenty of suppositions about whether Kate and Rose are still friends — as they once were, at least. So, to hear that Catherine enjoyed what that news outlet is describing as a “lively night out” would only seem to push the idea that the king-and-queen-to-be are OK with the Cholmondeleys… right?? We think?!

Heck, this isn’t the only time a woman in this circle stepped out for some fun away from her husband, tho. And not even in the last week!!

Just a few days ago, Meghan Markle stepped out for a Taylor Swift concert apart from Prince Harry. The Suits alum went solo to party at that groundbreaking musical shindig and enjoy some time alone — not unlike what Princess Catherine did here!

There’s nothing wrong with a little fun for girls’ night, right?! Or is there something more to this story, y’all??

