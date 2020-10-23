Aubrey O’Day Just Spilled MASSIVE Trump Family Tea!

2020 has been consistently baffling from top to bottom, but if you told us even a year ago that this election cycle’s October surprise would come from a former member of Danity Kane… well… our brains probably would have melted on the spot!

If you’re well versed in Trump family scandals (a difficult feat considering how many there are), you may recall Aubrey O’Day had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. around the time she appeared on Celebrity Apprentice back in 2012. She even wrote a song about it, not-so-subtly called DJT.

Apparently throughout the romance she collected a fair bit of info on Junior, his dad, and siblings Eric and Ivanka.

Fast forward 8 years to Thursday night’s presidential debate between Vice President Joe Biden and Aubrey’s former TV boss, President Donald Trump. Like many of us, the singer was fed up with the president’s behavior while watching the debate — specifically when Trump interrupted Biden’s tribute to his late son Beau to trash his other son Hunter, a popular target due to his drug, family, and business scandals.

But unlike the rest of us, Aubrey had some major tea to spill — and decided to release it on Twitter while the candidates were duking things out!

Alongside a gif that read, “I have the receipts,” the 36-year-old tweeted:

“Since trump has now lowered this debate to trashing family.

-don jr HATES his father.

-ivanka is a lesbian on the low.

-eric f**ked miss universe on the apprentice board room table while with his now-wife. #Debates2020.”

WOW.

Wow wow wow. OK, let’s take those one at a time. First, we aren’t at all surprised to hear Don Jr. hates Daddy. We mean, who doesn’t? Even his team members know he’s trash and consistently sell him out as soon as they’re no longer employed.

Second, and this is the big one, we don’t approve of outing anyone, but this kind of bombshell is hard to ignore when Ivanka is proudly part of an administration which has an abysmal record on LGBT rights.

As far as Eric cheating on his wife, well… maybe he was just trying to make Poppa proud?

The next message was the one we imagine many will consider WAY offsides — an attack on Barron. The right wing go full pearl clutch whenever anyone mentions Trump’s youngest (despite constant attacks on the Parkland survivors). But if what Aubrey has heard is true, the 14-year-old isn’t exactly innocent. She wrote:

“And while we are at it.. I have texts of don jr telling me what a little s**t a**hole barron is. That they were on the private jet and barron didn’t like his food so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant. NONE of these people are INNOCENT of being a**holes & liars!”

Double wow! Again, we don’t exactly approve of dragging a minor into this, but well… seems like it’s Junior’s fault for whining about his little brother to his mistress…

In another tweet, she wrote:

“We need to stop discussing kids.. because Ivanka is a lesbian, yet doesn’t support women’s rights in this administration that she RUNS on the low.”

Most of the above tweets have been deleted, but a few remain up on her page — including this one:

I have so many receipts on all the ways he hated his father.. these videos of him get harder and harder to watch. https://t.co/Rbsg9fTzSW — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) October 23, 2020

And…

on apprentice, Trump used to say DAILY ‘they think I don’t like black people.. Arsenio tell them, you are one of my blacks’. HE IS A RACIST. PERIOD. #Debates2020 — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) October 23, 2020

We probably could have guessed that Aubrey had some Trump dirt after that salacious affair, but we did NOT expect her to drop it on us like this! Girl, if you really do have receipts, now is the time to share!

In fact, this is an open invitation to ANYONE, ANYWHERE who has damaging info on the Trump family… democracy needs you! Give us the goods!

Though tbh if Trump’s own words can’t sink him with his followers, we’re not sure anything can…

