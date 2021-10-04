Audrina Patridge Finally Reaches Custody Agreement With Her Estranged Ex Following Nasty Divorce Battle

Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan have finally settled their contentious custody battle.

It’s been a long road for these exes as they fought over custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Kirra Max Bohan. The legal spat was as vicious as it could get: the reality star accused Corey of abuse; he broke their temporary arrangement and kept Kirra when he shouldn’t have. We can’t imagine how stressful and upsetting this situation has been for everyone involved.

On Monday, TMZ reported that the case had finally come to a close and their custody agreement finally settled. The parents will share joint legal custody, and will have to “work together on issues related to Kirra’s education, health and welfare.”

However, The Hills star will get primary physical custody of their daughter, while the former skateboarder will be granted eight hours of visitation a week. Legal documents obtained by the outlet also stipulated that Corey’s visits have to be supervised by a professional (that he has to pay for), or someone the TV personality has approved. On top of that, the athlete cannot be listed as an emergency contact for Kirra at school or daycare.

As we’ve reported, the 36-year-old was granted a restraining order against her ex-husband over allegations of domestic violence; she had also accused him of child sexual abuse. Although Audrina stood by the latter claim, Corey was cleared by the court of any child abuse charges. At the time, he stated:

“The entire domestic violence request is nothing more than a disgruntled parent seeking to eliminate the need to co-parent with the other parent and deny (Corey) of his custodial time with their child … In May 2019, Audrina made false claims of child sexual abuse against me to CPS. An investigation was done and the results of the investigation were that the allegations were unfounded.”

That being said, the court must have had its reasons to impose such heavy custody restrictions on the 39-year-old.

Previously, an insider shared that the whole process has been “so distressing” for the momma, telling People:

“She’s very upset and she hates that they can’t have a peaceful relationship. That’s all she wants for Kirra. It’s really sad.”

Hopefully now that the agreement is set, everyone involved can move forward peacefully, as Audrina wanted. For Kirra’s sake, we’re just glad this is all settled now — and we hope it has been settled to her best interest.

