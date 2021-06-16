Listen To This: Messy Emotions!

Is Ava Max the new Carly Jae Repsen?

Adored by the gays while the masses don’t give them the shine they deserve!

The blonde with the asymetrical hairdo is back with another pop BANGER!

Everytime I Cry will be played at pride parties across the world! And our house! Non-stop!

If you like Britney Spears‘ Stronger or Kelly Clarkson‘s Stronger, this is along those lines. And just as fabulous!

Check it out above!

