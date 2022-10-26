Bachelor In Paradise Alums Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order for Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert!! The long-time Bachelor Nation couple are engaged to be married after Dean just popped the question!

Amazing!!

People confirms the 31-year-old hunk got down on one knee this week and asked Miller-Keyes for her hand in marriage. And she said yes! Now, the couple — who first connected on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise back in June 2019 — is officially engaged. So wonderful!

That’s not to say thing went totally smoothly for them, though. In fact, Dean lost the original ring that he was planning on using for the proposal. Uh oh!!

Related: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Is ENGAGED!

On the latest Help! I Suck At Dating podcast, which Unglert co-hosts with fellow Bachelor Nation celebrity Jared Haibon, the reality TV vet revealed he had to get a “new” engagement ring after losing the original piece. Explaining how the original ring had been a 4.5-carat emerald-cut diamond, Unglert said:

“It might be in the garage somewhere but yeah, moral of the story is don’t put your engagement rings in the junk drawer. So I did have to go out and buy a placeholder ring for now, but it’s not quite as nice as the first one was.”

Oops!

Despite the hiccup, Unglert was still intent on proposing. And he did! Just… after he and Jared recorded the podcast. When Haibon joked how they couldn’t release the podcast until Dean actually popped the question, he replied:

“It’ll happen by the time this podcast airs. Maybe. Maybe the day after it airs.”

Ummm that wouldn’t be ideal for his 27-year-old now-fiancée, would it?! LOLz! Maybe she doesn’t listen…

Thankfully, Dean did the deed, Caelynn said yes, the podcast went live after all that, and now the pair are off to live their lives together happily ever after! Snaps and claps!!!

[Image via Dean Unglert/Caelynn Miller-Keyes/Instagram]