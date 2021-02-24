Rachel Lindsay Blasts Rachael Kirkconnell For Her ‘Vapid’ Anti-Racism IG Post

Ever since Rachael Kirkconnell apologized for her past racist actions (including attending an antebellum-themed plantation formal in 2018) earlier this month, she has pretty much-remained radio silent on social media. But the Bachelor contestant recently returned to Instagram Stories in a rather calculated way.

In case you didn’t catch a glimpse of the Story, the season 25 frontrunner posted a quick snapshot of her manicured nails, “mid-afternoon matcha,” and Emmanuel Acho’s book Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man in the background. Many Bachelor Nation fans weren’t having it, and Rachel Lindsay was one of them, calling out the carefully staged post for its lack of real work on a Tuesday episode of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. The 35-year-old said:

“You almost feel like you know everything you need to know about her in that picture. The fact that that’s what she decided to do. Several people sent me that Story. Her apology was well-written, it was pretty and it was sincere. I’m not going to knock anyone’s apology. But then the next step is to take action.”

Related: Chris Harrison’s GF Speaks Out About His Bachelor Exit & Racism Controversy

She continued:

“Taking action to me isn’t showing everybody that you’re reading the book. You have such a big platform. There’s a lot of people who don’t necessarily understand what Chris said in the interview or why people are so upset, so this is an opportunity for you to explain that.”

The former Bachelorette went on to say that “vapid is the word that comes to mind” about the post, then added:

“I don’t think it could get any worse, unless [Matt James] chooses Rachael.”

Sadly, it looks like that’s where the cards will fall this season. Of course, nothing has been confirmed. Ch-ch-check out the full conversation (below):

The 24-year-old, who is one of the final three women competing for James’ heart on the ABC dating series, has yet to address the recent backlash on her Insta Story. ICYMI, the reality star’s past racist behaviors came to light after the season premiere of the show. A person on TikTok first accused Kirkconnell of allegedly bullying them for dating Black men. More of her racist actions have since resurfaced, including her “liking” racially charged photos and posting pics of herself at an antebellum plantation-themed party in college.

Enter then Chris Harrison, who defended the graphic designer in a painful-to-watch interview with Lindsay on Extra, saying:

“These girls got dressed up and went to a party and had a great time and they were 18 years old.”

The longtime host then repeatedly referred to the “woke police” and asked whether the photos were “[not] a good look in 2018, or is it not a good look in 2021?” before claiming that the franchise was “not in the business of dealing with every problem that you have.”

WTF, Chris.

We still haven’t been able to get over how he just dismissed Lindsay in the interview and tried to downplay the seriousness of Kirkconnell’s actions. After receiving a ton of backlash for his shameful comments, Harrison later apologized, expressing:

“What I now realize I have done is cause harm by wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism, and for that, I am so deeply sorry.”

Following the apology, Kirkconnell shared a message of her own to Instagram, claiming that she “didn’t recognize how offensive and racist [her] actions were.” A couple of days later, Harrison then announced that he was temporarily leaving his gig with the franchise.

Most recently, James spoke out about the ongoing controversy in an IG statement on Monday, calling Harrison and Kirkconnell’s conduct “devastating and heartbreaking.” He added that the situation had forced him: “to reevaluate and process what my experience on The Bachelor represents, not just for me, but for all the contestants of color, especially the Black contestants of this season and seasons past, and for you, the viewers at home.”

Many fans of the series seem to believe Matt has since (SPOILER) dumped Kirkconnell. What do U guys think? Sound off in the comments (below)!

[Image via Rachel Lindsay/Instagram & Rachael Kirkconnell/Instagram]