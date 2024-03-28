Surprise Bachelor Party Ends In Brutal Death -- At Hands Of Man With 'Demons' In Him!

A man is dead after a surprise bachelor party in Louisiana went extremely wrong.

On Monday, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced the death of Devin Repath after a brutal “fist fighting incident” over the weekend. They posted:

“Repath was taken to a local hospital after being struck and knocked unconscious. Repath was pronounced deceased early this morning from injuries sustained during the fighting incident.”

How tragic… But a fist fight? What exactly happened?

Related: Ruby Franke Blamed Child Abuse On The Devil In Chilling Jail Call

NOLA.com reported that the 26-year-old was helping celebrate a childhood friend’s bachelor party, according to the groom’s mom. An eyewitness identified as Simon G. recounted the “savage fighting” he saw to the outlet, saying the aggressor was a tall, “deranged” man. According to the outlet, the man used only his bare hands to beat Devin on the head and torso. Eerily, the witness said about the killer:

“You ever see somebody and they look like they have demons in them? He had anger in his eyes, and he was causing trouble.”

Well, that’s disturbing…

He added that the fight lasted less than one minute. Devin was transported to a hospital but sadly didn’t make it. An autopsy report obtained by WAFB determined that he died of blunt force trauma.

So horrible.

Simon G said bouncers escorted the attacker out following the fight but didn’t make it clear if that person was ever identified to authorities. The BRPD noted in their statement that it’s an “ongoing investigation,” and are apparently following “several leads” after reviewing security footage, per FOX 8.

Devin tragically left behind his partner Sheylli and their two young sons. You can visit a GoFundMe raising money for the family HERE. So horrific. Our hearts are with his loved ones and all his friends who witnessed the fight at the traumatic bachelor party. Rest in peace.

See more on the shocking incident (below):

[Image via Sheylli Pantoja/Facebook]