Jennifer Aniston HATED Vanessa Bayer's SNL Impression Of Her At First!

Most people would love to be recognized by Saturday Night Live — Jennifer Aniston was not one of them.

Reflecting on the first time she saw Vanessa Bayer do an impression of her and her Friends character Rachel Green on the comedy sketch staple in 2015, the actress admitted she had to be convinced the impersonation wasn’t something to be mortified about!

Speaking to In Style’s editor in chief Laura Brown on Tuesday, the Friends star admitted:

“I remember someone saying, ‘Did you see the impression of you on SNL?’ My first response was, ‘What? No, I’m not impression [-worthy].’”

When she saw the bit for the first time, she literally gasped! Jen recalled:

“They played it for me and [gasps], ‘That is so not the way I sound.’”

Ha! For the rest of America, who had been watching Friends reruns for nearly two decades, the impression was spot-on. She took every little quirk and amplified it.

Despite others encouraging her that it was a good thing, The Morning Show lead had a hard time feeling like she hadn’t been “made fun of,” explaining:

“Everyone said it was a compliment, but I had to really get my brain around that and tuck my little tail between my legs, thinking I’m being made fun of. That’s always the gut instinct: ‘They’re making fun of me.’”

Aww!! It’s definitely understandable — but this was one of the impressions clearly done out of love. It’s a lot more harsh on that show when they’re making fun of you!

Luckily, with some time to process, the director eventually realized that the skit was all in good fun. She now considers it to be the best impersonation of her ever. Solidifying her feelings, Aniston joined Bayer on a segment of SNL’s Weekend Update in 2016, in which she jokingly tried to dissuade the comedienne from her Rachel obsession. Telling the impersonator to drop the bit, the now-52-year-old teased:

“You gotta really try to stop texting me every day.”

She also added:

“You know, Friends was, like, five million and five years ago, so I think we’ve just got to move on.”

But of course, the Office Christmas Party co-stars eventually became best buds, sharing a plate of nachos by the end of the segment! LOLz! See the iconic moment (below)!

The Ibiza star isn’t the only diehard that’s caught Jen off guard. More recently, Lisa Tranel, a TikTok look-alike, captured the attention of many with videos lip-synching to Rachel’s lines from the hit show — but the craziest part was the women look scarily similar!

Ch-ch-check out the viral vid (below)!

Addressing her unexpected twin, the Cali native shared:

“A friend sent that to me — I watched it, and it freaked me out. She’s not exactly like me, but of all the people who have said, ‘I look just like you,’ she was pretty close. Sometimes you say, ‘Thanks?’ And other times it’s, ‘Wow, thank you.’”

