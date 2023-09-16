Sofia Vergara Posts TOPLESS Thirst Trap After Joe Manganiello Was Spotted With Hot Younger Actress!

Did Sofia Vergara see the news about Joe Manganiello? Yeah, we think maybe so…

The America’s Got Talent judge posted a throwback Thursday pic on her Instagram Stories that can only be described as muy caliente! The photo, which she captioned “#TBT Colombia”, is from a bikini calendar Sofia did way back in the year 2000 — specifically the month of August. And it is every bit as hot as the month it’s from — as she’s topless, covered by only some flowers, wearing black thong bikini bottoms. Yowza!

Thankfully she’s posted this particular one before in her main feed, so you can see it (below):

Yes, this is a total thirst trap if ever we’ve seen one. But it’s not just any — she went all the way back two decades to find one of the hottest photos she’s ever taken, one she’s posted before that already got two thirds of a million likes, including a “WOW” from Heidi Klum.

In other words, she busted out the big guns.

Related: Sophie Turner Kissing Another Guy After Joe Jonas Breakup — But Just For Her New Show!

So yes, it’s hard for us to buy that she wasn’t well aware of those pics that had just been published earlier in the day of her ex with a hot young actress at the gym. We’ve since learned, btw, that Joe and Caitlin O’Connor really are dating, too. You can find all the deets on how they met from the woman who introduced them HERE.

So we can see how this would be affecting for Sofia. Even if she knows divorce was the right move, it doesn’t mean it’s not painful to see your man with another woman. It really feels like this is intended for an audience of one, to remind him what he’s missing. And yes, Joe and Sofia do still follow one another on the ‘gram, as of this writing. So yeah, he likely saw it, too!

BTW, if this pic is from 2000, that would make Sofia 28 in it — five years younger than Joe’s new gal is now. Just sayin’. The Modern Family alum chose her ammunition very carefully. (Oh, and if you’re interested, you can still find that complete calendar on eBay for about $200.)

What do YOU think of Sofia’s #TBT pic? Is it a statement to her ex Man or are we just reading too much into it?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Sofia Vergara/Caitlin O’Connor/Instagram/Late Late Show With James Corden/YouTube.]