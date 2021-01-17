Barack Obama Shares A Sweet Message To Michelle Obama For Her Bday!

Break out the cake and candles because it’s Michelle Obama‘s birthday!

On Sunday, former President Barack Obama took to Instagram and Twitter to celebrate his wife’s 57th birthday. He shared a stunning throwback photo of the former first lady, writing:

“Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche.”

WOW! Our hearts just can’t take this outpouring of love!

The Obamas tied the knot in 1992 and shared two daughters Malia and Sasha. The couple has openly spoken about the up-and-downs of their relationship. Back in November, the A Promised Land author revealed to People that they had issues within their marriage during his eight years as president.

“During the time we were there, Michelle felt this underlying tension. The pressure, stress, of needing to get everything right, to be ‘on’ at every moment. There were times where I think she was frustrated or sad or angry but knew that I had Afghanistan or the financial crisis to worry about, so she would tamp it down.”

Luckily, the fierce twosome reconnected their love for each other after his presidency ended.

“It was like a big exhale right after we left office. It took some time to talk about how she had felt. Once [the presidency] was done, there was possibility of her opening up … but more importantly just her being able to let out a breath and relax.”

Phew!

We hope you have a fantastic birthday, Michelle!

Hopefully, your hubby gets you something really special after all the years of stress. You deserve it, girl!

[Image via Barack Obama/Instagram]