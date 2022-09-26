Basketball Wives Star Brooke Bailey Announces Daughter Kayla's Death At 25: 'My Happiness On Earth'

Brooke Bailey is mourning the sudden loss of her daughter.

The Basketball Wives alum heartbreakingly revealed Sunday on Instagram the news her daughter, Kayla Bailey, had tragically passed away at the young age of 25. She uploaded a slew of photos in a remembrance post, which she captioned:

“Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon”

Ugh, we can’t even begin to imagine how she’s feeling right now. She later posted on her IG story:

“Thank you! Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention.”

And:

“If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her she has forever changed your life.”

While she didn’t reveal Kayla’s exact cause of death, she did note:

“It was God preparing me for this moment in my life. Although, I was not prepared. I am grateful for the 25 years he Blessed me to have HIS child. To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on earth.”

Gone far too soon. Our hearts are with the Bailey family during this difficult time. Rest in peace.

