Bella Hadid CONFIRMS Dating Rumors With New PDA Post!

Sure, her big sis has settled down with a pop star and their new baby, and yes, her ex is apparently dating Angelina Jolie. But do NOT think of Bella Hadid as an also-ran.

The supermodel took to Instagram to express just how well things are going for her in a new post, captioning a series of pics:

“Time of my life. Healthy, Working and Loved.”

It was that last word that had the biggest impact, though — as it coincided with the final photo as well! The one where she’s showing some rare PDA with her rumored boyfriend!

Well, looks like it’s “rumored” no more. Not if it’s Instagram official!

So who’s the guy?

That’s art director Marc Kalman, who — besides his work in the fashion industry, has collaborated on album artwork for the likes of Travis Scott. Nice!

According to The Sun, Bella and Marc were introduced through mutual friends. The two have kept it low-key and have only been rumored to be an item since early last month when they were spotted having lunch together, but we think we can safely take this as the first confirmation.

This is Bella’s first public relationship in nearly two years, since her breakup with The Weeknd back in Summer 2019. She was rumored to be dating Duke Nicholson (grandson of acting legend Jack Nicholson) last year, but her rep denied the story, saying they were just friends.

What do YOU think of this love announcement??

[Image via Bella Hadid/Instagram.]