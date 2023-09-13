Gigi & Bella Hadid's Half-Sister Alana Makes STUNNING Runway Modeling Debut At 40 -- In A Sheer Dress!!

Watch out — there’s a new Hadid sister strutting down the runway, and she’s serving looks!!!

Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s older half-sister Alana Hadid just made her New York Fashion Week runway debut… at 40 YEARS OLD! Iconic!

Alana, who is a fashion designer, told The US Sun she was actually trying to snag a ticket to Copenhagen Fashion Week when she secured her first invitation to walk the runway for Saks Potts and Munthe. Since she’s had some experience starring in fashion campaigns, she decided the “total fluke accident” was a sign, and she made her debut at the event last month. And guess what? She ended up wearing a NUDE dress! Amazing!!

Well, flash forward to this week, and it was time for her to strut her stuff at NYFW! The co-founder of La Detresse partnered with Elena Velez and walked through a mud pit in a Brooklyn warehouse during a fashion show on Tuesday! She shared on Thursday:

“I feel so much more confident. […] I do think that if I was doing this even 10 years ago, I wouldn’t have felt as good about doing it. I would have probably had a bit more of a comparison mindset. But right now I feel very good.”

She looks SO GOOD, too!!

Check out her Copenhagen runway experience, where she left little to the imagination, (below)!

HAWT!!

Alana went on to say this confidence follows her off the runway, too, insisting she’s gotten “more self-possessed and more comfortable in my clothes as I’ve gotten older.” She added:

“I feel more comfortable in my body. […] I think that’s one of the most beautiful parts about getting older. Hopefully it means that you feel more confident and comfortable in what you’re doing, what you’re feeling, your body, and what you wear.”

On her time in Copenhagen and getting to wear the sheer dress, she also reflected:

“I was honored that of all the models, she put a 40-year-old model in that dress. Because there were some beautiful 20-something ladies on that runway. I felt kind of like a Botticelli chick in that dress. It was very ethereal and exciting to wear. I was very nervous, for sure, but I felt really comfortable in her clothes and I felt really happy to get to wear that dress.”

Alana also said she had the full support of Gigi and Bella, sharing:

“I mean, I’m 40. I know that they’re cheering me on. I got a lot of FaceTimes and text messages before and after. As far as advice, no — I think that they knew that I had it. They were excited for me to kill it.”

So sweet!

The creative also shared her best beauty tips, continuing:

“The key is owning it and loving it. I always say: ‘If you want a bikini body, put a bikini on. Now you have a bikini body.’ I stay healthy and I work out, but I have imperfections. I don’t think that I have the same body I had when I was 20, and I like that.”

The fashionista also praised the industry for shifting its focus to “be inclusive and reflective,” musing:

“I think social media has had a lot to do with it. You see these really amazing, stylish, awesome, self-possessed women at 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, and 80 on social media just owning it, loving it. [They’re] not trying to act like a 20-year-old but dressing and feeling however they feel.”

So, does she ever regret not becoming a runway model when she was younger? Oh, hell no! She dished:

“I think that starting this career at 40, for me, was kind of a call out that 40 isn’t the end. In my generation, you were maybe subconsciously bred to feel that for a woman, life ends at 40 or that you can’t really go up. And I think it can be beautiful, and it’s been amazing to see the shift that’s happened in society and in fashion.”

Hadid concluded:

“There are some people who, as they get older, wouldn’t want to show as much skin, and I think that that’s great for them. There are some people who, as they get older, want to show more, and I think that that’s also acceptable. But I don’t think anyone gets to decide what’s appropriate for anyone’s body or how they decide to express themselves. And people style things differently — they can make a piece of clothing look cool at 20 and also at 60. And I love that that’s the shift that fashion is taking it’s really about personal style.”

Such an inspiration! And a great reminder to wear whatever ya want, no matter your age — so long as you feel good in it!

Ch-ch-check out a behind the scenes look at her time in the Big Apple (below)!

Love it! She’s aging like fine wine!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

