Gigi Hadid & Family All Receiving Death Threats Over Support For Palestine Amid Israel War!

This is never okay! The entire Hadid family is fearing for their lives after receiving a ton of death threats over their support for Palestine.

After condemning the violence committed by terrorist group Hamas in Israel, Gigi Hadid, who is of Palestinian descent, then angered the Israeli government by sharing a post bashing the ongoing violence by both parties. And now her stance in support of Palestine has caused her family to face a TON of backlash!

Sources with direct knowledge of the freaky situation told TMZ on Tuesday that every Hadid — including Bella, Anwar, and parents Mohamed and Yolanda — have received ominous messages via emails and social media. Several of them have also been doxxed with their phone numbers leaking on the internet. Because of this, they’ve gotten incredibly unnerving messages filled with graphic details about how the strangers would kill them. Jeez!

Related: Britney Spears Breaks Down Why She Shaved Head

To combat some of the rising tensions, they’ve all had to change their numbers. Mohamed, per the sources, is also considering going to the FBI. Wow!

As mentioned, one reason the family may have seen an uptick in the backlash is that the Israeli government’s Instagram account went on the defense and BLASTED Gigi in a scathing IG Story post earlier this week. It all stemmed from a post the model (and her father) re-shared to her page, which clarified her support for Palestine but NOT Hamas — and for the Jewish people but NOT the Israeli government:

“There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.”

Israeli leadership didn’t like that at all, something they made it very clear when they tagged her in their own post, arguing in part:

“Have you been sleeping the past week? Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you.”

Their reaction also included a disturbing photo of a child’s bedroom covered in blood. Those who wish to see their full response can do so HERE. But it really wasn’t a response to what she was saying.

Considering we’ve already begun to see the violence of this war reach the US, with one radicalized conservative killing a 6-year-old boy, we don’t blame the Hadids for being scared. We mean, an entire government went after them and probably riled up thousands in the process!

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Patricia Schlein/MEGA]