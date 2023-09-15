Mr. Olympia Bodybuilder Neil Currey Dead At 34

The world of bodybuilding is mourning a great.

Neil Currey has sadly died at the shockingly young age of just 34 years old. The bodybuilder’s former coach Milos Sarcev announced the news with a heavy heart in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday. Alongside a slew of images showing off the athlete’s physicality, Sarcev wrote:

“Absolutely shocking, heartbreaking news – that my former athlete @neil_currey died today. My last/best memory of him was this smiling face after he won New York Pro and fulfilled his lifetime dream of qualifying for the Mr. Olympia. I am lost for words and filled with pain and sadness. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. RIP Neil and God bless your soul.”

How incredibly awful.

While there’s no word yet on his exact cause of death, The Sun reported on Thursday that Sarcev initially indicated in his post that Neil had died by suicide, but as we can see, the tribute no longer includes any such word. However, you can see that the post caption has been edited.

We’re so sad to hear of this news. Neil had such a long career ahead of him. He was born and raised in the UK, and entered the bodybuilding scene in 2017, making his International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) debut two years later in 2019, where he finished in seventh place. As Sarcev indicated in his post, Neil also finished in first place at the New York Pro in 2022, earning his way into the Mr. Olympia competition.

Rest in peace, Neil. Share your support in the comments down below.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

