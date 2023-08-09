Below Deck Cast Member Fired After Getting In Bed With Sleeping Coworker COMPLETELY NAKED!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Reality TV show fans are praising Below Deck Down Under stars and producers for how they handled a nonconsensual sexual incident on the show!

In Monday night’s episode, the boat’s bosun Luke Jones was seen entering crew member Margot Sisson‘s bedroom where she was trying to get some sleep after getting drunk that evening. And not only did he not have her permission to enter the room (let alone get in her bed), but he was totally naked!!

Cameras caught him sliding into the young woman’s bed while she slept and a production member quickly jumped into action. Running into the room, the person said:

“Luke, we gotta get you down. I gotta get you out of here because she wants to go to bed.”

Luke didn’t want to leave, but eventually made it to the door as the lights were flicked on. He then asked the camera crew:

“Can you f**k off for a second?”

He proceeded to slam the door closed, seemingly trying to block producers from intervening, but they held firm. Moments later, Luke put a towel over his lower body and exited the room. Seemingly intoxicated, he headed to his own room where he hid away from the upset cast and crew. Meanwhile, chief stew Aesha Scott went to check on Margot, who was unaware of how creepy the situation really was! As in, she had no idea he was naked and was completely grossed out by the thought. You can see her processing the incident (below):

“I didn’t even know” ???? This goes beyond the show, i’m glad production stepped in. Captain Jason handled everything with class and respect. But damn. #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/Y1XnDGtQAY — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) August 8, 2023

Aesha — who was visibly unnerved by the incident — later went to talk to Captain Jason Chambers about the situation and even revealed her own experience with sexual assault, which occurred prior to the show. Addressing what went down between Margot and Luke, Aesha noted:

“We don’t actually know what would have happened, but being in her bed naked — and she’s got no idea — it actually makes my skin crawl. You have no right to put someone unconscious into that position.”

Margot also opened up about the moment in a confessional, saying she was “embarrassed” and “sad” to be at the receiving end of Luke’s actions. She then thanked everyone who supported her through the ordeal:

“I’m shocked and I’m processing it but I’m honestly just, I just feel so loved. It’s a lot of different emotions at once.”

In a refreshingly swift response, Chambers wasted no time forcing Luke to vacate the yacht. The crew member was sent to spend the night at a hotel in Cairns, Australia before he was formally fired the next morning. The Captain went on to emphasize that crew members’ cabins are their “safety [zones].” He explained:

“That door is our boundary, that door is not to be opened unless it’s consensual. To walk into into someone else’s room without consent, indecent, is my limit.”

Such great leadership! Fans have been praising all those involved in stepping in and shutting down the toxic behavior. Viewers took to X (Twitter) to share:

“Last night was the most powerful Below Deck I have ever seen. Thank you to the Heroes Captain Jason, Aesha, & production 4 stepping up against sexual harassment. Aesha prevented the potential sexual assault” “God Bless all 4 bringing this problem to light #BelowDeckDownUnder.” “The #BelowDeckDownUnder producers, Captain Jason, and Aesha gave A MASTERCLASS on prioritizing the safety of employees above everything. Hats off to them.” “I’ve been watching reality tv almost my whole life and I have *never* seen anything like tonight’s #BelowDeckDownUnder” “In a toxic industry and a franchise that ignores poor behavior by men, it was refreshing to see a woman believed and supported. Capt Jason and Aesha are gems.”

Luke seemingly hit back at the response in a cryptic Instagram post over the weekend (before switching his account to private). Sharing an image of himself showing off his abs, he wrote:

“It doesn’t Matter what they think about you because you don’t Care. Everything we hear is an Opinion, Not a Fact. Everything we see is a Perspective. Not the Truth. Take Ownership and move forward.”

Imagine having the confidence to still post this sh*t on the world wide web knowing you've been FILMED BEING KICKED OFF A SHOW FOR WHAT HE DID. The audacity. It makes me want to vomit. I hope he doesn't have access to alcohol now in Dubai.#BelowDeckDownUnder #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/tqZrrmSJju — uptownerd.bsky.social (@uptownerd) August 8, 2023

Doesn’t appear he’s really taken ownership, though. At least not publicly.

Margot also took to socials — but she had a much more positive message. First, she thanked several specific crew members for their love and support before turning her attention to the fans, writing on Tuesday:

“I want to say THANK YOU for all the beautiful messages coming in from the viewers. Each message is truly brightening up my day and warming my heart. I promise you that I will read every single one of them, and I value each person who has taken the time to reach out.”

She added:

“To all the women who have been affected by sexual assault in any way, shape, or form, my heart breaks for you. Please know that you are not alone, and the blame does not belong on your shoulders.”

Also in hot water after this incident is Laura Bileskalne, who actually DEFENDED Luke — insisting he was likely “only joking” and that he is just a “sexual person.” Remember: he got into a sleeping woman’s bed BUTT NAKED. How is this a joke?!

The victim blaming.. this whole interaction is vile #BelowDeckDownUnder #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/fmjuWZvfm9 — Joey Bitch Boy Gorga (@realitea_time) August 8, 2023

Laura was fired after these comments and after she tried to give co-star Adam Kodra a massage without consent. Captain Chambers told her:

“There’s a big disconnect now and it’s not where I want part of my team. You’ve actually disrespected what I set out to do.”

She said she “understood” and would “respect” his wishes but also insisted she thought it was “unfair” to fire her and Jones. She has since taken to social media with an excuse for her actions, clapping back at haters:

“My sincere apologies to Adam, I did not realize I made him feel uncomfortable and no one should be put in that position. And to Margot to not been able to empathize. I was 29 when the show was filmed, 30 was my life-changer. I am 31 now and I am watching it as all of you, an entertainment show.”

We sure hope they all learn from this incident and never do this s**t again. We’re so glad to see so many people slide in to protect Margot when she needed it most! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

