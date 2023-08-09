Below Deck's Captain Jason Chambers Speaks Out After Firing 2 Crew Members For Sexual Misconduct!

Captain Jason Chambers has more to say on THAT Below Deck Down Under scandal!

ICYMI, the Bravo series aired back-to-back episodes on Monday night that depicted a very troubling situation involving crew members Luke Jones and Margot Sisson. After a night out drinking, Margot went to bed but was soon followed by a naked Luke who climbed into her bunk while she was sleeping without her consent. Producers, thankfully, swooped right in and ordered the bosun out of the room, though he did his best to fight back at the intervention by slamming the cabin door in their faces. He was sent to a hotel for the night and fired the next morning.

Margot was rightfully upset by the situation and was grateful to have the support of her fellow crew member Aesha Scott, who raised concerns to Jason. The captain also fired crew member Laura Bilesklane after learning she had displayed similar inappropriate behavior by climbing into Adam Kodra‘s bed and giving him an unwanted massage and kiss on the neck. In shocking clips from inside the boat, she can even be heard DEFENDING Luke to Margot’s face, saying things like:

“Poor Luke. I should have just kept him happy. And if he comes naked into my cabin, I’d be like, ‘Hello!'”

She even insisted, “He wouldn’t rape you or anything.” But viewers believe there’s no telling how far he would’ve gone if nobody had caught him red-handed. And besides, she shouldn’t have been victim-shaming in the first place!

To say the least, it was a very eventful situation for the show and the boat’s captain — and now Jason is addressing the scandal. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the TV personality released a video in which he shared his thoughts on the controversy, saying:

“I’m sure you’re digesting episodes 6 and 7 as I am. I’ve had a flood of messages over the last 24 hours from people in similar situations. Some not so lucky of the outcome. I’d like to thank the production team for breaking the fourth wall and stepping in, then reforming and allowing Aesha to come to me in an authentic manner and us dealing with it as we would as captain and crew.”

He went on to reveal he doesn’t know what happens when crew members go out at night, and that word only gets back to him if there’s a formal complaint or production informs him of problems. As for what happened? He urged “this is not acceptable” behavior.

He ended the message by reminding fans the episodes were filmed over a year ago. Because of this, he hopes Laura and Luke are both on “a better journey” and asked for “less hate.” Aesha said a similar thing in her own reaction to the episodes, telling followers:

“I just wanted to […] remind everyone of the main message that we’re showing on the episode, which is that woman — and actually everyone — has the right to go out and have fun and feel safe, and that is just the f**king end of it!”

Amen!

Check out both their posts (below):

Such important reminders for everyone. Most importantly, we love to see the captain believing and standing up for his vulnerable crew members without any hesitation! In response to fan feedback, Margot also took to her IG Story on Tuesday to thank individuals who got her through the unnerving time, starting with Aesha:

“I’d like to start by saying a big thank you to @aesha_jean and express the love I have for her. The way she recognized the vulnerability of the situation I was in and her courageous intervention on my behalf was both heroic and so admirable. I thank the universe for her every day, as well as the producers who quickly stepped in. Aesha, you have a heart of gold, I look up to you, and I will forever be grateful.”

She then highlighted Jason:

“I want to give a HUGE thank you to Jason too, for his immediate response to the situation, leaving no room for any BS. There are unfortunately a lot of captains who would choose to sweep something like this under the rug. I am grateful that Jason is not one of them. Thank you for repeatedly making me feel safe and supported. I wish every captain were just like you. Sending you much love right now.”

We are SO glad this horrific story didn’t have a worse ending. Just goes to show how important it is to look out for those around you and always stand up for what is right! Thoughts? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

