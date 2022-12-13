Captain Lee Rosbach Forced To Exit Below Deck -- Here's Why!

Saying farewell! Captain Lee Rosbach of Below Deck announced his shocking early departure on Monday night’s episode! In the Bravo series, the captain (nicknamed “the Stud of the Sea”) revealed ongoing health issues are forcing him to disembark midway through the yachting season.

As he shared, Rosbach was struggling with nerve issues when he boarded the St. David motor yacht at the start of the season, but he hoped his symptoms would lessen over time. Unfortunately, they’ve only grown worse, he told cameras:

“My injury, it’s getting worse. The left side of my body, I don’t feel anything.”

Oh, no!

He added:

“I expected a lot more progress than I’m experiencing, and the most frustrating part about it is, I can’t do a goddamn thing about it, and it’s hard.”

Whoa! Super scary. While speaking to chef Rachel Hargrove, he noted later in the episode:

“This has probably been one of the most humbling experiences of my life.”

Below Deck debuted with Lee at the helm in July 2013. While he’s taken some time off for other injuries, he’s remained a fan-favorite till today. So, it’s sad to see him go under these circumstances!

Despite wanting to stay on the open ocean, the captain decided it wasn’t in his team’s best interest for him to stick around, the 73-year-old acknowledged:

“The pain’s getting worse, not better. I owe it to my crew to do right by them. They expect that out of me.”

The TV personality furthered:

“There comes a point if a captain is really being objective, he should be putting the best interests of his crew first because that’s your primary responsibility. As soon as you step on board, check your f**king ego at the dock. That’s where you leave it.”

At the end of the hour-long episode, he called an all-hands-on-deck meeting and broke the news to the crew, telling his colleagues:

“As you guys know, I’ve been struggling with my mobility, and it’s been hard. And I’ve let you guys down, and for that I apologize. So I’ve made a decision to leave the boat.”

It is unclear who is set to replace him, but he did place a call to an unnamed fellow captain during the episode, so we can expect this transition to play out on screens in future episodes. For now, we’re wishing him well amid his injury!!

