Ben Affleck Denies Being On Raya After Selling Sunset Star Emma Hernan Claims They Matched!

Ben Affleck wants to make it crystal clear to everyone that he has NOT been on any dating apps for a while now – despite what a certain Selling Sunset star has recently said!

In case you have not seen the fifth season of the reality series, Emma Hernan dropped the shocking revelation that she matched with the 49-year-old actor on the celebrity dating app Raya before he became involved (and later engaged again) with Jennifer Lopez. It all started when she and her co-star Chrishell Stause were discussing the high-profile dating app. The former soap opera star said at the time:

“Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he sent some girl…”

Emma immediately jumped in, sharing:

“He may or may not have been texting me. He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times. I didn’t go.”

Related: Jennifer Lopez Shares Her & Ben Affleck’s Beyond Romantic Proposal Story!

Of course, Chrishell had been surprised and joked:

“You could’ve foiled Bennifer! He was on the hunt.”

Pulling up her and Ben’s messages, the 30-year-old real estate agent continued:

“Right? It was right before that. So, maybe that wouldn’t have happened. We have the Boston connection. So, that was his opening pick-up line.”

Wow…

But it seems like the Gone Girl star may have a different recollection about what happened. In fact, he may have none at all! A rep for Ben has seemingly denied the claims, telling People that he has not been on Raya for some time now:

“Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years.”

Hmm…

We mean, it is no secret that Ben had been on Raya before! He even went viral in April 2021 when a TikTok user claimed he sent her a video on Instagram after they matched on the app. The director has also joked in the past about being on Raya, saying on Instagram in 2019:

“HA, you got me. I’m dating.”

And while Ben says he is off the Raya now (all thanks to J.Lo), sources close to Emma even told TMZ on Saturday that they think his “denial” is not him saying they never connected on the exclusive site. The insider also insisted that Ben “did hit her up on Raya back in 2019.”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Emma matched with Ben on Raya? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN, Netflix/YouTube]