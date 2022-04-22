THIS Selling Sunset Star Claims Ben Affleck Asked Her Out On Raya Before Reconnecting With J.Lo!

Before there was Bennifer… there could have been Bemma!

It’s no secret that Ben Affleck was active on Raya, a dating app for celebs, before he ultimately reunited with his once-and-future fiancée Jennifer Lopez. A few of his former Raya flings have spoken up about matching with him on the app, and he even went viral for a video he sent one of his matches back in 2021.

Related: J.Lo Shares Her & Ben’s BEYOND ROMANTIC Proposal Story!

So on the new season of Selling Sunset, when Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan discuss the latter’s dating life, the app — and the Justice League star — inevitably came up. Chrishell had no Raya experience, but said to her costar:

“Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he, like, sent some girl — “

Emma interrupted with a surprise twist:

“He may or may not have been texting me.”

OMG!

With a significant pause, she added:

“He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times.”

Chrishell, clearly thrilled by this reveal, replied:

“Oh, I didn’t know what he was asking to grab!”

Emma joked:

“Probably would’ve grabbed other things. No, no no.”

Sadly, the real estate agent admitted she “didn’t go” (seemingly because of a discussion with her mom?). Still, Chrishell said:

“You could’ve foiled Bennifer!”

The 30-year-old agreed:

“It was right before that. So maybe that wouldn’t have happened.”

The Days of Our Lives alum observed:

“He was on the hunt.”

Emma, a Massachusetts native, explained as she pulled up their messages:

“We have the Boston connection, so that was like, his opening, like, pickup line.”

She showed the Raya exchange to her friend, who said as she read through them:

“So he asked you out, you were very sweet and cute, but you said no. Okay, well I think that’s actually very lovely and nice.”

Emma agreed again:

“It was very sweet.”

Related: Selling Sunset‘s Amanza Smith Finally Addresses Those Zac Efron Dating Rumors!

Ultimately, Chrishell decided:

“That’s not the man for you.”

Nope — it’s the man for J.Lo!

It all worked out for the best, as Bennifer rose again and Emma began seeing a property developer named Micah later in season five. But she did reflect a bit on her brush with Ben for Today, telling the outlet:

“We talked for a little bit. We never met up. I think this was pre his relationship … before his current one now. He was super, super sweet.”

Aww. What a different world it would have been if that relationship worked out! Seems like it wasn’t meant to be, but we won’t lie, we want to know more about why Emma rejected him. We would have at least met up for coffee!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Netflix/YouTube]