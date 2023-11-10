Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Spotted Out And About Together On Santa Monica Stroll!

Uh-oh, J.Lo! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted out and about together again!

The 51-year-old actor and his ex-wife were caught enjoying a nice stroll around the Santa Monica, California, area on Thursday – and things between them seemed to be rather friendly. They were even photographed smiling and chatting during their time together.

For the outing, Jennifer kept things casual with a blue jacket, jeans, and sunglasses. She held a cup of coffee in her hands as they walked around. And no, it did not seem to be Dunkin’! But Ben didn’t even have his drink of choice during their hangout session, either. For his part, though, the Argo director also opted for a relaxed look with a light blue puffer jacket, dark blue sweater, beige pants, and a black backpack.

Ch-ch-check out some photos from the day (below):

Perezcious readers know Ben and Jen have been seen out together a lot lately! Obviously, these two have three children and co-parent, so most people would not think twice about them hanging out together. But one interaction has raised some eyebrows with fans! In September, very intimate pictures of the exes began circulating online! And it caused some drama between Ben and wife, Jennifer Lopez. Soon afterward, they were caught in the middle of a “heated” fight by paparazzi cameras, leading many to believe there was trouble in paradise between the couple — all because of Garner.

The 13 Going On 30 star seemed to clear up the rumors when she stepped out with her boyfriend, John Miller, over the weekend. But now here they are spending time together again…

Reactions? Should J.Lo be worried? Sound OFF in the comments!

