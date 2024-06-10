Ben Affleck Visits Jennifer Lopez For 4 Hours At Marital Home! What Were They Doing?!

Is this a good or bad sign??

After moving out, Ben Affleck just came home… for a bit. He visited his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez at their marital home for FOUR hours! Either they’re really putting in the work to fix their relationship issues… or they’re making progress on a sale as their divorce gets finalized!

According to Page Six, the meeting took place on Sunday night. Photographers told the outlet ] the Air actor was inside from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. He was then pictured pulling out of the residence in his black Mercedes. Based on the pics, it’s unclear if he had his wedding ring on (it’s been pretty hit or miss these days).

But one thing was unmissable — he did NOT look happy! But it’s hard to know if that was about the media attention or whatever went down behind closed doors. Take a look!

Ben Affleck visits Jennifer Lopez for 4 hours at $60M marital home they’re reportedly selling https://t.co/2pdaqclRSe pic.twitter.com/HbukCt1HTh — Page Six (@PageSix) June 10, 2024

That frown. Oof!

As Perezcious readers know, the couple has been dealing with marriage issues for weeks now amid rumors of an impending divorce. Things have been so tense the Good Will Hunting alum left and has been living in a rental home in Brentwood. Last week, the nail was practically put in the coffin when TMZ sources learned the former lovebirds are in the process of trying to quietly sell their marital home for “around $65 million” with the help of The Agency realtor Santiago Arana. All this after purchasing it just one year ago! Sux!

With all the divorce rumors swirling, a sale of their once-dream home certainly suggests the end is near, which brings us back to this private weekend get-together. Fingers crossed it was just one of J.Lo’s last-ditch efforts to save the romance — and a successful one, too — not some kind of divorce or real estate meeting! Only time will tell…

What do YOU think? Sound OFF (below)!

