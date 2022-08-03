Beyoncé Quietly REMOVES Kelis' Sample From Energy After Sparking Controversy!

Beyoncé is righting her wrongs!

Just days after releasing her new album, Renaissance, Queen Bey has been hit with several separate controversies surrounding various lyrics in her songs. Now, she’s subtly making some changes!

As of Wednesday, the singer has released a new version of her song Energy that originally sampled Kelis’ Milkshake. The updated song (only on streaming services at this point) now no longer includes the sampled beat and Kelis’ name has been wiped from the writing credits as well. Kelis has yet to acknowledge the edit, though we’re sure she’ll be happy AF!

Related: Joseph Quinn Joins Metallica For A Master Of Puppets Jam Sesh!

As we reported, after the pop star’s new record dropped on Friday, fans were excited to see an unexpected “collab” between the artists. However, Nas’ ex-wife was quick to clap back at those assumptions — going so far as to blast Beyoncé for “theft.” When an Instagram user praised Energy as “the collab the world really needs,” Kelis wrote:

“It’s not a collab it’s theft.”

She went on to call out the music industry and the Ivy Park founder’s team for having “no soul or integrity” in how they treated her, writing:

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding.”

Related: Charli D’Amelio Returns Fire After Ex Called Her A ‘Homie Hopper’ In Song!

To prove just how mishandled the sample was, she added:

“I heard about this the same ways everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

Yeesh! Not a good look for B! Good thing she changed it up! Although, for anyone who still likes to buy CDs or records, they’ll always have the OG track, so we’d think Kelis might still want some coin for that!! Just saying!

Fans don’t seem to mind the switch-up either since they’ve taken to Twitter in droves to comment on the swift action the mom of three took in light of the problem. Take a look at their hilarious responses to the sample being removed (below)!

Not Beyonce quietly removing Kelis interpolation on energy and moving on with her day. pic.twitter.com/Lv4iuqHEUI — Nomgqibelo Ncamisile Mnqhibisa (@Tealmooss) August 2, 2022

After listening to “Energy” I feel like Beyonce’ crediting Kelis was her way of giving Kelis her flowers. I honestly think Beyoncé was trying to surprise her in a good way but it backfired. Lol I say this is bc if you listen to the song, you won’t even know what part she sampled — ???? (@Brittaneysays) July 29, 2022

The way we can’t even tell the difference between the old and new version of Energy. Kelis should be embarrassed as hell. pic.twitter.com/jiRO4vK8jQ — peaches and beyoncé (@brayonceee) August 2, 2022

I absolutely love the way Beyoncé handles business. You a want the ableist term gone? Say less. Kelis want to holler…say less. No credits, no sample. I aspire to be that graceful and unbothered by negativity! — thebritishiscoming (@nameisbritish) August 2, 2022

LOLz!

This controversy comes amid two other calls for a lyric change. The 40-year-old singer-songwriter has already confirmed that she will remove the derogatory word “s**z” from her song Heated after negativity from the disabled community. Upon hearing the backlash, the Grammy winner’s rep told Variety on Monday:

“The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.”

Interestingly, Monica Lewinsky has also asked for her name to be removed from her 2013 track, Partition. It’s unclear if the Halo vocalist will be making that change, though.

uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition Beyoncé to Remove Renaissance Lyric After Outrage: Ableist, Offensive – Variety https://t.co/DzN80FdzPB — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) August 1, 2022

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]