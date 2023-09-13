Beyoncé Shares SUPER Rare Pic With Both Parents Tina & Matthew Knowles!

Beyoncé is sharing her birthday love with her fam!

On Instagram Monday, the Love On Top songstress teased her fans with pics from her birthday celebrations! On September 4 the Grammy-winning icon turned 42 and had a big party featuring her mom Tina Knowles, her dad Matthew Knowles, and her hubby Jay-Z. In a carousel of images, Bey can be seen having drinks, slicing her mirrorball-shaped cake, and spending time backstage during her Renaissance World Tour.

The first photo in the slides, though, seems to be the most meaningful. A black and white snapshot of the Crazy In Love singer sitting in between her parents, as they each kiss one of her cheeks. SO sweet!

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Aww!

Her 71-year-old dad and 69-year-old mom were married from 1980 to 2011, and we don’t often get to see much of them! Matthew also worked as her manager for over a decade, so getting to reunite with his daughter at her show at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California was a total blast to the past!

During her birthday concert, Queen Bey was serenaded by another music legend, Diana Ross. She also had a sweet message for the audience, as she reflected on her past 42 years:

“My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry. I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces. I’m thankful that we all have the ability to make lemonade out of our lemons. I thank you that I’m here at f**king 42. I’m grateful for joy, and I thank God.”

Love it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

