Listen To This: Alluring!

Bia is worth it! She deserves all the hype and praise!

The rapper, who also sings, is one of the most exciting MCs out right now!

What makes her so great is that she sounds unlike anyone else!

She’s been paying her dues for a while and her moment to break big is coming soon!

Cover Girl is such a sexy!

You play this when you want to get down or if you just bought a new outfit and want to hype yourself up!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Bia!